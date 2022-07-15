J&K: Soldier shoots colleague dead in Poonch, kills self later
An Indian Army jawan allegedly shot his colleague dead and later killed himself in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district on Friday morning, officials said.
Two more soldiers have been injured in the incident, they added.
The jawan, a naik by rank, reportedly had a scuffle with a sepoy in the Surankote area.
“Around 5.30 am, the naik opened fire from his service weapon on his colleagues over a dispute before turning it to himself inside a camp of the territorial army in Surankote,” said officials.
The soldiers injured in the shootout were rushed to the command hospital in Udhampur, where they are undergoing treatment, the officials added.
One of the officials said the dead and the injured were part of a road opening party. “Since they belonged to the territorial army, they must be from Jammu and Kashmir,” he added.
A police official said that an FIR was registered and the investigations were taken up “However, the exact reason behind the firing incident has not been known yet. It appears to be a case of fratricide,” he added.
As per reports, a court of inquiry (CoI) has been ordered into the matter.
The army, however, has yet to issue a statement regarding the incident.
-
65- year- old man dies of Covid, 62 test positive
A 65- year- old man from Chader Nagar died, while 62 persons tested positive in Ludhiana on Friday, registering the biggest spike in Covid cases in the city after February 10 when 69 cases were reported in a day. With this, the active cases have crossed 200 mark for the second time in a month. Earlier, on July 1, the active cases had crossed the 200 count.
-
FIR registered over vandalised idol in Doda
Police on Friday registered an FIR in connection with a vandalised idol of Lord Shiva in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district, officials said. The idol was found in a partially damaged state at a high-altitude meadow near a sacred lake in Doda, they said. Taking a serious view of the incident, the police registered the FIR and started an investigation, the officials added.
-
Free boosters for adults start at PMC centres
The Pune Municipal Corporation, on Friday, started administering free booster doses for all beneficiaries above the age of 18 years. The response according to health department officials was satisfactory on the first day and vaccination was held at 68 PMC centres. Immunisation officer with the health department of the PMC, Dr Suryakant Deokar, said that there is sufficient vaccine stock with the department.
-
Kheri case: HC completes hearing, reserves judgement on Ashish Mishra’s bail plea
The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court on Friday completed hearing in the bail application of Ashish Mishra, the prime accused in the October 3, 2021, Lakhimpur Kheri violence, and reserved the judgment. Ashish Mishra is the son of Union minister of state for home Ajay Mishra. A single judge bench of Justice Krishan Pahal on Friday completed hearing in bail application of Ashish Mishra. Two vehicles were set on fire by agitated farmers.
-
U.P. PCS-2021 interviews from July 21, to be completed in 16 days
The interview schedule for Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services Examination-2021, commonly known as PCS-2021, has been released by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission. “Interviews will start from July 21 and will be completed in just 16 days (from July 21 to August 5). The final result is likely by August itself,” said UPPSC controller of examinations Ajay Kumar Tiwari. UPPSC had declared the result of PCS (Mains)-2021 on July 12.
