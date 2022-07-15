Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / J&K: Soldier shoots colleague dead in Poonch, kills self later
chandigarh news

J&K: Soldier shoots colleague dead in Poonch, kills self later

An Indian Army jawan allegedly shot his colleague dead and later killed himself in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district on Friday morning, officials said
An Indian Army jawan allegedly shot his colleague dead and later killed himself after a dispute in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district on Friday morning. (Image for representational purpose)
An Indian Army jawan allegedly shot his colleague dead and later killed himself after a dispute in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district on Friday morning. (Image for representational purpose)
Published on Jul 15, 2022 11:43 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Jammu

An Indian Army jawan allegedly shot his colleague dead and later killed himself in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district on Friday morning, officials said.

Two more soldiers have been injured in the incident, they added.

The jawan, a naik by rank, reportedly had a scuffle with a sepoy in the Surankote area.

“Around 5.30 am, the naik opened fire from his service weapon on his colleagues over a dispute before turning it to himself inside a camp of the territorial army in Surankote,” said officials.

The soldiers injured in the shootout were rushed to the command hospital in Udhampur, where they are undergoing treatment, the officials added.

One of the officials said the dead and the injured were part of a road opening party. “Since they belonged to the territorial army, they must be from Jammu and Kashmir,” he added.

A police official said that an FIR was registered and the investigations were taken up “However, the exact reason behind the firing incident has not been known yet. It appears to be a case of fratricide,” he added.

As per reports, a court of inquiry (CoI) has been ordered into the matter.

The army, however, has yet to issue a statement regarding the incident.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • At present, there are 223 positive cases, of which 217 are under home isolation. As many as six Covid patients are undergoing treatment at a private facility, while no patient is admitted in a government health facility in Ludhiana. (HT FILE)

    65- year- old man dies of Covid, 62 test positive

    A 65- year- old man from Chader Nagar died, while 62 persons tested positive in Ludhiana on Friday, registering the biggest spike in Covid cases in the city after February 10 when 69 cases were reported in a day. With this, the active cases have crossed 200 mark for the second time in a month. Earlier, on July 1, the active cases had crossed the 200 count.

  • Police on Friday registered an FIR in connection with a vandalised idol of Lord Shiva in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district. (Image for representational purpose)

    FIR registered over vandalised idol in Doda

    Police on Friday registered an FIR in connection with a vandalised idol of Lord Shiva in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district, officials said. The idol was found in a partially damaged state at a high-altitude meadow near a sacred lake in Doda, they said. Taking a serious view of the incident, the police registered the FIR and started an investigation, the officials added.

  • The Centre announced on Wednesday free Covid-19 vaccine booster doses for all adults at government-run centres from July 15 for 75 days as part of its Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations. (Shankar Narayan/HT PHOTO)

    Free boosters for adults start at PMC centres

    The Pune Municipal Corporation, on Friday, started administering free booster doses for all beneficiaries above the age of 18 years. The response according to health department officials was satisfactory on the first day and vaccination was held at 68 PMC centres. Immunisation officer with the health department of the PMC, Dr Suryakant Deokar, said that there is sufficient vaccine stock with the department.

  • Ashish Mishra is the son of Union minister of state for home Ajay Mishra. (HT file)

    Kheri case: HC completes hearing, reserves judgement on Ashish Mishra’s bail plea

    The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court on Friday completed hearing in the bail application of Ashish Mishra, the prime accused in the October 3, 2021, Lakhimpur Kheri violence, and reserved the judgment. Ashish Mishra is the son of Union minister of state for home Ajay Mishra. A single judge bench of Justice Krishan Pahal on Friday completed hearing in bail application of Ashish Mishra. Two vehicles were set on fire by agitated farmers.

  • Prayagraj-based UPPSC headquarters. (Ht file)

    U.P. PCS-2021 interviews from July 21, to be completed in 16 days

    The interview schedule for Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services Examination-2021, commonly known as PCS-2021, has been released by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission. “Interviews will start from July 21 and will be completed in just 16 days (from July 21 to August 5). The final result is likely by August itself,” said UPPSC controller of examinations Ajay Kumar Tiwari. UPPSC had declared the result of PCS (Mains)-2021 on July 12.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, July 15, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out