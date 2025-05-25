Jobs of 30K permanent staff under cloud: Surjewala

Hitting out at the BJP government in Haryana for putting the jobs of about 30,000 permanent government employees at risk, Congress MP, Randeep Singh Surjewala on Saturday said that the high court’s decision to quash the provision of providing bonus marks to candidates as per the socio-economic criteria have put the jobs of government employees recruited after 2019 under a cloud. Randeep Singh Surjewala (HT Photo)

At a briefing, the former state minister said that as socio-economic criteria stands quashed, a revised merit list will have to be prepared after deducting the marks awarded to candidates as per the socio-economic criteria. “We demand that since the socio-economic criteria has been set aside, the government should create additional posts to protect the jobs of thousands of employees,” he said

The high court in its May 22 order had set aside a 2019 provision of adding 10 or less bonus marks on the basis of socio-economic criteria and experience for those taking exams to get a government job in Haryana.

The HC said that such a provision was in violation of fundamental rights - Articles 14 (equality before law), Article 15 (prohibition of discrimination on grounds of religion, race, caste, sex or place of birth) and Article 16 (equality of opportunity in matters of public employment) of the Constitution.

“Jobs of permanent employees recruited between 2019 and 2025 are under a cloud because if they do not get selected in the new merit list prepared after deducting the marks awarded for socio-economic criteria, then these employees will be considered as temporary employees,” Surjewala said.

The Rajya Sabha MP alleged that BJP government has spoiled the future of the youth of Haryana in the last 10 years. Surjewala said that former chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar and his successor Nayab Saini should apologise to the youth of Haryana for weaving a socio-economic criterion purely with a view to grab votes.