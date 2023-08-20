Chandigarh: Joint inspection to tackle VIP access concerns at GMCH-32

A joint inspection will be conducted by the director principal, Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, chief architect and officers concerned from traffic police to address VIP access concerns the facility. The joint inspection comes as the closure of parking lots at GMCH-32 during VIP movement has been causing inconvenience for doctors, patients and visitors. (HT File Photo)

All parking lots at the hospital are closed at the time of VIP movement to keep it ready for any emergency situations. This has been causing inconvenience for doctors, patients and visitors.

In a meeting on February 3, GMCH-32 had formally requested the architect wing to grant emergency VIP access near Sector 32 roundabout. The chief architect had said that the matter was under scrutiny and a prompt resolution to the issue is anticipated soon.

During another meeting on August 17 regarding pending projects, director principal Dr Jasbinder Kaur addressed the pending projects of health/medical education and research and AYUSH department. She said that the access plan suggested by the architect wing is unsuitable as it could have a negative impact on the emergency department’s operations.

She requested an immediate resolution of the issue to minimise the inconvenience to public, especially because there is a possibility of frequent visits by VIPs during the upcoming assembly elections.

