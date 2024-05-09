 JP Nadda to hold BJP roadshow, public meeting in Chandigarh, Panchkula - Hindustan Times
Thursday, May 09, 2024
New Delhi oC
JP Nadda to hold BJP roadshow, public meeting in Chandigarh, Panchkula

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh/panchkula
May 09, 2024 09:38 AM IST

JP Nadda will address a public meet at Ramlila Ground in Sector 27, Chandigarh, in support of party candidate Sanjay Tandon, who is expected to file his nomination the same day

As electioneering heats up, BJP national president JP Nadda will be in the tricity on May 10 to hold a roadshow and public meeting in support of party candidates from Chandigarh and Ambala constituencies.

JP Nadda, along with Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini, will also hold a roadshow in Panchkula to seek votes for BJP candidate Banto Kataria. (HT file)
JP Nadda, along with Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini, will also hold a roadshow in Panchkula to seek votes for BJP candidate Banto Kataria. (HT file)

In Panchkula, as the party’s star campaigner, Nadda, along with Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini, will hold a roadshow to seek votes for BJP candidate Banto Kataria.

In the evening, Nadda will address a public meet at Ramlila Ground in Sector 27, Chandigarh, in support of party candidate Sanjay Tandon, who is expected to file his nomination the same day.

Chandigarh

© 2024 HindustanTimes
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 09, 2024
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
