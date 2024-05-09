JP Nadda to hold BJP roadshow, public meeting in Chandigarh, Panchkula

As electioneering heats up, BJP national president JP Nadda will be in the tricity on May 10 to hold a roadshow and public meeting in support of party candidates from Chandigarh and Ambala constituencies. JP Nadda, along with Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini, will also hold a roadshow in Panchkula to seek votes for BJP candidate Banto Kataria. (HT file)

In Panchkula, as the party’s star campaigner, Nadda, along with Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini, will hold a roadshow to seek votes for BJP candidate Banto Kataria.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

In the evening, Nadda will address a public meet at Ramlila Ground in Sector 27, Chandigarh, in support of party candidate Sanjay Tandon, who is expected to file his nomination the same day.