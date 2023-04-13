Jammu Power Distribution Corporation Limited collects more than 2,050 crore revenue

The Jammu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (JPDCL) on Thursday said it has collected more than ₹2,050 crore revenue for the financial year 2022-23 against the collection of ₹1,736 crore in the previous year. Jammu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (JPDCL) on Thursday said it has collected more than ₹ 2,050 crore revenue for the financial year 2022-23 against the collection of ₹ 1,736 crore in the previous year. (HT File Photo)

Pertinently, the electricity losses for Jammu region have been brought down below 50% for the first time. The aggregate transmission and distribution losses have been brought down to 47% for the 2022-23 as compared to 53% for the previous year.

It has been informed that the increase in power consumption can be attributed to the improved services provided by the JPDCL to its consumers.

The power outages have also reduced in the last year by more than 13% and JPDCL has added huge infrastructure, including new distribution transformers, cables among others to provide quality power to the consumers.

The damage rate of the existing distribution transformers has been brought down by more than 20%.

The JPDCL has also requested the consumers to facilitate the installation of smart meters as it will further help in stabilising power and voltage across Jammu and will further play an important role in providing interruption-free power to the consumers.

As an incentive to the smart meters area, the JPDCL has completely stopped the scheduled curtailment in the areas where smart meters have been installed. A total of more than 92,000 smart meters have been installed in various areas of Jammu city and it is the endeavour of the JPDCL to install more than 2.5 lakh smart meters in the next five months.

Under the revamped distribution sector scheme, more than eight lakh smart meters/prepaid are proposed to be installed across the Jammu region.

It has also been informed that power supply of all consumers under domestic, commercial and industrial category, who have not paid any installment of electricity bill continuously for three months, shall be disconnected automatically with the smart meters.