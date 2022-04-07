Judicial custody of Channi’s nephew extended for 14 days in illegal sand mining case
: The special PMLA court here on Wednesday extended the judicial custody of former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi’s nephew for 14 more days in the illegal sand mining case.
The special PMLA judge Rupinderjit Chahal fixed the next hearing on April 20 in the matter.
The enforcement directorate (ED) had filed a charge-sheet against Channi’s nephew Bhupinder Singh alias Honey and his aide Kudratdeep Singh in the case under charges of money laundering at the special PMLA court here.
The ED has filed the charge-sheet under section 3 (offence of money-laundering), 4 (punishment for money-laundering), 44 (offences triable by special courts) and 45 (offences to be cognizable and non-bailable), of prevention of money laundering act, 2002 against Honey and Kudratdeep on March 31.
Honey was arrested on February 4 in the illegal sand mining case by the enforcement directorate after the federal agency had recovered nearly ₹10 crores from his premises.
Killing of ‘soft targets’: Night patrolling increased in Valley: Police
Srinagar: With increase in attacks on soft targets in Kashmir, the police and army has increased night patrolling in the Valley, especially sensitive places. 'Install CCTV cameras' With spurt in violent incidents in Srinagar, deputy commissioner has directed all business establishments to install good quality CCTV cameras in markets and around business units. On Monday, a CRPF head constable was killed and another injured when militants targeted them in a busy locality.
Delhi: Car hits students crossing road in Peeragarhi; 18-yr-old dead, 2 hurt
A Class 12 student died and two others suffered injuries on Wednesday morning after a car hit them when they were crossing the road near Peeragarhi Metro station in west Delhi, police said, adding that the car driver has been arrested. Police said the girls were on their way to their school Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya, Peeragarhi, when the accident took place. They said the girls live in the nearby JJ Colony in Udyog Nagar.
Hawala racket: J&K Police issue lookout notice against ex-minister
The Chhatbir zoo administration on Wednesday refuted the rumours that have been circulating regarding the escape of some dangerous carnivorous animals from the facility and appealed to people not to forward such fake news on social media. In a press communique, field director, Kalpana K, zoo canopy administration, said that some old videos of animals roaming in residential areas were doing the rounds which had nothing to do with Chhatbir zoo.
‘Over 60% of Delhi’s 5.5k traffic cops suffer from hypertension’
Nearly 60% of the 5,500 traffic police personnel in Delhi suffer from hypertension, 20% have diabetes and 10% have hearing problems, according to their medical check-up reports conducted by the Delhi Police in February this year. Senior officers privy to the details of the check up said direct exposure to air and noise pollution, job stress and irregular sleep were some of the reasons cited for these medical conditions.
Doctor on a mission: Pedalling to spread health awareness
MEERUT The theme of this year's World Health Organisation Day, celebrated every year on April 7, is 'Our Planet, Our Health.' It aims to direct global attention towards the well-being of the earth and he human beings living on it. According to Dr Nausaran, awareness can save people from many deadly diseases by taking preventive measures and treatment in time. Dr Nausaran has also undertaken many cycle expeditions to spread such awareness.
