Judicial probe ordered into killing of Haryana DSP in Nuh by mining mafia
The Haryana government will conduct a judicial probe into the killing of Tauru deputy superintendent of police Surender Singh by the mining mafia in Nuh district on Tuesday.
Also read: Hisar DSP’s last rites to be performed on Thursday; family seeks CBI or judicial probe
State home minister Anil Vij said the probe will also go into all aspects of illegal mining in the area.
“The Haryana government has decided to get a judicial inquiry conducted into the death of the DSP by the mining mafia in Mewat and all other circumstances of illegal mining in that area,” Vij said in a tweet.
DSP Surender Singh was run over and killed by a dumper truck driver when he signalled him to stop to check his vehicle documents in Nuh district. The DSP had gone to Pachgaon near Tauru to conduct raids against illegal mining in the Aravalli hills
Police on Wednesday arrested the truck driver, Sabbir alias Mittar, from adjoining Rajasthan’s Bharatpur district. He was arrested following the questioning of another accused who was arrested on Tuesday evening.
Speaking to reporters in Chandigarh on Wednesday, Vij had said that the BJP-led government in the state has launched a crackdown against elements indulging in illegal activities, including mining.
“At regular intervals, we keep carrying out raids and act against elements who indulge in illegal mining,” he said.
Vij alleged that the mining mafia flourished under the Congress government in the state led by Bhupinder Singh Hooda.
Earlier, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced a compensation of ₹1 crore to the family of the DSP and said the culprits will not be spared. He said strict action will be taken against the mining mafia in the state.
Khattar said police posts will be created near mining areas and the destination of mining vehicles and their equipment will also be fixed. “Posts will also be set up at the inter-state borders,” Khattar said.
Travel advisory issued ahead of Sonia Gandhi’s ED appearance
Delhi traffic police on Wednesday night issued an advisory asking commuters to avoid certain routes in Lutyens Delhi due to special arrangements on Thursday in view of Congress chief Sonia Gandhi's questioning by Enforcement Directorate. “Kindly avoid Motilal Nehru Marg, Akbar Road, Janpath & Man Singh Road between 0900 hrs & 1400 hrs on 21.07.22. Due to special arrangements, traffic movement will not be possible on these roads (sic)” they said in a tweet.
Goa tourism body seeks rollback of GST hike on budget hotels
Goa's tourism body on Wednesday called for a rollback on the hike in GST (Goods and Services Tax) rate for small and medium hotels, saying it will make them uncompetitive and lead to increase in compliance costs. The Travel and Tourism Association of Goa, an industry lobby of Goa's tourism related businesses said the hike will adversely affect their businesses. GST rate on restaurants currently stands at 5% for standalone restaurants.
Bengaluru cop says ‘helmet saves life’, shares video of man escaping death
Bengaluru traffic police Thursday shared a horrifying video - of a man on a two-wheeler miraculously dodging death even after his head comes under the wheel of a bus - with a dire warning. "Good quality ISI mark helmet saves life." The wheel is seen hitting with the man's head - which is covered with a helmet - and throwing him forward a few feet. Read: Two students die in bike mishap in Karnataka
K'taka Cong says Eshwarappa's clean chit is to save dignity of Bommai govt
After former Karnataka minister K S Eshwarappa got a clean chit from the Crime Investigation Department in contractor Santosh Patil suicide case, state Congress chief DK Shivakumar on Wednesday said the Bharatiya Janata Party government is covering up the bribery case of their leaders and the 'B report' is a trick to maintain the dignity of the government. Santosh Patil had accused the then Karnataka Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister KS Eshwarappa of corruption.
Papri village panchayat accuses Mohali MLA of grabbing land
Members of the gram panchayat of Papri village, Mohali, have accused AAP MLA from Mohali, Kulwant Singh, of illegally occupying around 6 acres of village land for his mega project in Sectors 66-A and 82.
