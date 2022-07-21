Judicial probe ordered into killing of Haryana DSP in Nuh by mining mafia

The Haryana government will conduct a judicial probe into the killing of Tauru deputy superintendent of police Surender Singh by the mining mafia in Nuh district on Tuesday.

State home minister Anil Vij said the probe will also go into all aspects of illegal mining in the area.

“The Haryana government has decided to get a judicial inquiry conducted into the death of the DSP by the mining mafia in Mewat and all other circumstances of illegal mining in that area,” Vij said in a tweet.

DSP Surender Singh was run over and killed by a dumper truck driver when he signalled him to stop to check his vehicle documents in Nuh district. The DSP had gone to Pachgaon near Tauru to conduct raids against illegal mining in the Aravalli hills

Police on Wednesday arrested the truck driver, Sabbir alias Mittar, from adjoining Rajasthan’s Bharatpur district. He was arrested following the questioning of another accused who was arrested on Tuesday evening.

Speaking to reporters in Chandigarh on Wednesday, Vij had said that the BJP-led government in the state has launched a crackdown against elements indulging in illegal activities, including mining.

“At regular intervals, we keep carrying out raids and act against elements who indulge in illegal mining,” he said.

Vij alleged that the mining mafia flourished under the Congress government in the state led by Bhupinder Singh Hooda.

Earlier, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced a compensation of ₹1 crore to the family of the DSP and said the culprits will not be spared. He said strict action will be taken against the mining mafia in the state.

Khattar said police posts will be created near mining areas and the destination of mining vehicles and their equipment will also be fixed. “Posts will also be set up at the inter-state borders,” Khattar said.