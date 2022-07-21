Hisar DSP’s last rites to be performed on Thursday; family seeks CBI or judicial probe
The last rites of Haryana deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Surender Singh, who was mowed down by a truck in Nuh on Tuesday, could not be performed on Wednesday as his son Siddharth reached Delhi late in the evening from Canada. The last rites will be performed on Thursday.
Senior state police officials will reach Sarangpur village in Hisar’s Adampur where the slain cop’s last rites will be performed.
The DSP’s younger brother, Ashok Manjhu demanded a probe either from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or judicial investigation.
“The probe agency should investigate the functioning of the mining department. Why no mining official reached the spot when my brother and other cops were struggling to stop illegal mining on Tuesday. The mining officials’ phone calls and their location should be probed. We suspect whether any mining official did a recce of my brother when the incident took place,” he added.
He asked why the cops present at the spot did not use their weapons when the truck driver ran the vehicle over the DSP.
“Was the area SHO not aware of the illegal mining? If so, why has he failed to take action against them so far? We are satisfied with the government’s approach so far and the chief minister has assured us that the accused will not be spared. The government should take action against illegal mining mafia, officials and some middlemen, apart from taking a strict step against the truck driver and his associates,” the slain cop’s younger brother added.
-
Haryana likely to have policy on overhead cables’ installation
The Haryana government is likely to have a policy on laying of overhead electricity wires in the state. During the hearing on Tuesday, the state's counsel sought time to consider suggestions in this regard put forth during the resumed hearing of a suo motu plea initiated in 2016 on media reports of high voltage wires posing threat to people in large parts of the state.
-
Protest erupts after 35 illegal houses razed in Karnal’s Valmiki Basti
Amid protest by residents, the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), Karnal, carried out a demolition drive at Valmiki Basti in Sector 12 here on Wednesday. Police were deployed to control the protesters and the teams demolished 35 houses that were built illegally. The officials leading the demolition drive claimed that the action was initiated following orders of the Punjab and Haryana High Court on a petition by the Resident Welfare Association of Sector 12.
-
Khadi Gram Udyog Board in-charge, computer operator held for graft
The Haryana State Vigilance Bureau has registered two cases and arrested three persons, including the Khadi Gram Udyog Board in-charge and computer operator, for taking Rs 30,000 bribe. Anil Kumar also holds the additional charge of district Jind and Sonepat. In this regard, a case has been registered against them at the bureau's police station in Karnal.
-
Haryana SKM unit opposes Centre’s MSP panel; to join countrywide protests on July 31
Terming the 29-member panel set up by the Centre to make minimum support price more effective and transparent “misleading”, the Haryana unit of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha on Wednesday announced to oppose the MSP committee by joining the countrywide protests on July 31. Yogendra Yadav of the SKM said that all the morcha members from Haryana have unanimously decided that Haryana farmers will also support the SKM's protest call on July 31.
-
Over 25,000 register for Agnipath recruitment in Kangra, Chamba
More than 25,000 youths from Kangra and Chamba districts have applied under the armed forces' new recruitment scheme, Agnipath, deputy commissioner Nipun Jindal said. Jindal said the preparations have been started for the recruitment rally, which is scheduled to take place between September 11 to 24, at the Chaudhary Sarwan Kumar Himachal Pradesh Agriculture University, Palampur, campus, adding that the sub-divisional officer, Palampur, has been directed to put in place all necessary arrangements.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics