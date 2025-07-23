Juvenile held in Mohali gunpoint robbery case

A 17-year-old boy has been held for robbing a nursery worker at gunpoint on the Airport Road, Mohali. The incident occurred on Monday around 4 am at Khan Nursery, where the victim resides. Police said a second accused is absconding and a search is underway. A 17-year-old boy has been held for robbing a nursery worker at gunpoint on the Airport Road, Mohali. The incident occurred on Monday around 4 am at Khan Nursery, where the victim resides. Police said a second accused is absconding and a search is underway. (Shutterstock/ Representational image)

According to officials, two men entered the nursery and confronted the victim. One of them pulled out a country-made pistol and told him to hand over his belongings. The victim gave up his mobile phone, after which both accused fled the spot.

Balongi police launched an investigation and later arrested the juvenile, who is also a resident of Balongi. A country-made pistol was recovered from him. The minor was presented before a court and will be sent to Hoshiarpur for further interrogation.

“We have arrested the juvenile and efforts are on to trace the second accused,” a police official said. Police have registered a case under Sections 309(4), 351 (2), 331 (6), 3 (5) of the BNS and Sections 25/54/59 of the Arms Act at the Balongi Police Station.

2 juveniles held for stabbing 16-yr-old boy

Chandigarh The Chandigarh Police have solved an attempt-to-murder case by apprehending two juveniles involved in a brutal attack on a 16-year-old boy in Sector 49/50 area.

According to the complaint filed by the father of the victim, a tailor residing in Sector 49-C, the incident occurred on July 17.

A girl informed him that his son was lying injured near the dividing road between Sector 49 and 50. He rushed to the spot and found his son bleeding profusely.

While being taken to PGIMER, the victim told his father that three unknown boys on a two-wheeler attacked him with knives in an attempt to kill him. He could not name them but said he could identify them if he sees them again. During the probe, it came to light that the victim had a scuffle with some juveniles a few days ago, which led to a grudge and the subsequent attack. The police apprehended two juveniles involved in the crime. During the probe, they confessed to the attack, and the items used in the crime were recovered from them.