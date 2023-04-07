Cops nab one in Kabaddi player murder case

The local police have arrested Sahil (24) alias Kala, a resident of Patiala, on Wednesday, who was allegedly involved in the killing of Dharminder Singh Bhinda, a Kabaddi club president, who was shot dead near Punjabi University, Patiala, on April 5, 2022, during a fight between the two rival groups. The accused was also allegedly involved in two cases of robbery in Patiala and Pehowa in Kurukshetra, Haryana. The police have recovered two .32 bore pistols with 10 cartridges and an i20 car from the accused. Patiala Police arrested an accused named Sahil, who was associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and was wanted in the murder case of Kabaddi player Dharminder Singh Bhinda. (ANI Photo)

While interacting with the media persons, Varun Sharma, senior superintendent of police, in Patiala, said, “Sahil is an accused in several sensational cases in Punjab and Haryana. He was the mastermind in the murder case of Kabaddi player Bhinda. While other accused in the Bhinda murder case were nabbed, he was the only one who was not arrested. The accused is an aide of Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang.”