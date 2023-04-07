Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Cops nab one in Kabaddi player murder case

Cops nab one in Kabaddi player murder case

ByHT Correspondent, Patiala
Apr 07, 2023 01:35 AM IST

Accused was also allegedly involved in two cases of robbery in Patiala and Pehowa in Kurukshetra, Haryana

The local police have arrested Sahil (24) alias Kala, a resident of Patiala, on Wednesday, who was allegedly involved in the killing of Dharminder Singh Bhinda, a Kabaddi club president, who was shot dead near Punjabi University, Patiala, on April 5, 2022, during a fight between the two rival groups. The accused was also allegedly involved in two cases of robbery in Patiala and Pehowa in Kurukshetra, Haryana. The police have recovered two .32 bore pistols with 10 cartridges and an i20 car from the accused.

Patiala Police arrested an accused named Sahil, who was associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and was wanted in the murder case of Kabaddi player Dharminder Singh Bhinda. (ANI Photo)
Patiala Police arrested an accused named Sahil, who was associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and was wanted in the murder case of Kabaddi player Dharminder Singh Bhinda. (ANI Photo)

While interacting with the media persons, Varun Sharma, senior superintendent of police, in Patiala, said, “Sahil is an accused in several sensational cases in Punjab and Haryana. He was the mastermind in the murder case of Kabaddi player Bhinda. While other accused in the Bhinda murder case were nabbed, he was the only one who was not arrested. The accused is an aide of Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
accused aide fight haryana killing kurukshetra mastermind murder case patiala pehowa punjabi university resident robbery sahil varun sharma wednesday + 14 more
accused aide fight haryana killing kurukshetra mastermind murder case patiala pehowa punjabi university resident robbery sahil varun sharma wednesday + 13 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 07, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out