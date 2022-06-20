Kabul gurdwara attack: Last prayers of Sikh victim held in Delhi
The “antim ardas” (last prayers) of Sawinder Singh, a Sikh man who was killed in a terror attack on a gurdwara in Afghanistan, was held at Gurdwara Sri Guru Arjan Dev Ji in Delhi’s Tilak Nagar on Monday.
Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri met his family and read Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s letter to them. A delegation from the Afghan embassy, including ambassador Farid Mamundzay, was also present. Sawinder Singh’s son had arrived from Birmingham, England, on Sunday to perform the last rites of his father.
“Paid my condolence to Sardar Arjeet Singh Ji, the son of Shaheed Sardar Sawinder Singh Ji who attained shaheedi (martyrdom) in the cowardly attack on Gurdwara Karte Parwan in Kabul. Interacted with other members of the bereaved family during the Antim Ardas today… Conveyed heartfelt condolence message of PM Sh@narendramodi Ji to members of the Sikh Sangat,” Puri said in a tweet.
SGPC chief assures help
Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami also attended the “antim ardas” and expressed his condolences to Sawinder Singh’s family members, including his widow Pal Kaur and son.
“Although it is the duty of the governments to settle the Sikhs stuck in Afghanistan after bringing them to India, the SGPC will always remain present for fulfilling the needs required in this process,” said Dhami, who also met Afghan Sikh leaders living in Delhi and Afghanistan’s ambassador to discuss the safety of Sikhs.
Gurdwara Karte Parwan in Kabul’s Bagh-e Bala neighbourhood on Saturday became the latest target of attack on the minority communities’ places of worship in Afghanistan. The Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the attack that claimed two lives.
According to Sawinder Singh’s wife, he was yearning to return to his family in Delhi ever since the Taliban took over Afghanistan’s capital Kabul last year. He ran a small paan shop there and lived in a gurdwara. He had applied for an e-visa, which was reportedly approved on Sunday, a day after his death in the deadly attack.
-
Maha MLC polls: Deshmukh, Nawab Malik fail to cast vote after SC refuses bail
Anil Deshmukh was arrested in November last year in connection with a corruption case levelled against him by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh, while Nawab Malik was held in February this year by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case against fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar and his associates.
-
Ranchi cops trying to find who assaulted Muslim men after learning their names
According to the complaint, Md Zeeshan Ashfi (24) and his brother Faizan (20) went to buy pizza at around 8pm from a local shop on Ranchi’s Main Road when they were surrounded by a group of about 20 people near Sujata Chowk. They asked the two their names and assaulted the youths with sticks after knowing they were Muslims. It was claimed that the members of the group were chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans.
-
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
-
Pizza chain female staff assaulted by 4 women for ‘staring’ at them | Video
The video shows the gang pulling the woman by her hair, as she cries and pleads for help. After the victim falls on the ground, one of the women starts beating her up with a bamboo stick. When the woman says that she will call the police, one of the assaulters dare her by saying, “Go file police complaint”.
-
Ranchi violence: Cops take back posters with accused's names citing error
Ranchi Police have overall registered a total of 25 First Information Reports (FIRs) in connection with the violence over Prophet remarks. A police official said that some of the charges included in the FIRs include opening fire at cops, trying to snatch arms from policemen, pelting stones, targeting Hanuman Temple, and raising provocative slogans.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics