‘Kacchha gang’ active in Ludhiana’s Tharike area: Police
A gang of miscreants, donning only underwear and monkey caps, has committed four robberies in the area between Tharike Gate and Jhande Gate in the past two months, police have confirmed. However, officials were reluctant about sharing any specific details.
The modus operandi of the gang is similar to the infamous Kala Kachha gang and the police department have named it the ”Kachha gang”. The gang had also targeted the house of an assistant commissioner of police (ACP) in Tharike village ten days ago, but failed to make away with anything.
The gang members were also spotted near Ludhiana-Ferozepur highway and patrolling has been strengthened in the area. They have also been captured on CCTV near Tharike village, where they were seen roaming with sharp weapons and had applied oil on their body and were wearing only underwear.
According to sources, they strike between 1 am and 3.30 am. They enter houses, bolt the rooms of the occupants from outside and steal all valuables including cash and jewellery.
Police suspect that after executing the crime, they move to another area for a few days to avoid police. Police commissioner Kaustubh Sharma said they could also be from another state and might be returning to their native places after they commit a robbery.
-
Delhi HC allows DDA to transplant 600 trees for stormwater drain construction in Dwarka
New Delhi: The Delhi high court on Friday set aside an order of the Deputy Conservator of Forests which had halted the permission granted to the Delhi Development Authority for transplantation of over 600 trees for the construction of stormwater drain at Dwarka's sector-8 to cater to water discharge from the Indira Gandhi International Airport.
-
Expect cloudy sky, light rain in Delhi today: IMD
New Delhi: Light rain lashed various parts of the Capital on Friday afternoon with the day temperature settling below normal even as instances of waterlogging were reported from several areas leading to traffic jams during the evening hours. The India Meteorological Department's Safdarjung observatory, Delhi's base weather station, recorded 2.4mm of rainfall between 8:30 am and 5:30 pm on Friday. Palam recorded a rainfall spell of 5.2mm during the same duration.
-
DU sets ups committee to assess student-teacher ratio issues
Days after its ranking slipped in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), the Delhi University has set up a committee to investigate various issues with respect to the poor teacher-student ratio. University vice-chancellor Yogesh Singh had earlier cited the skewed student-teacher ratio as the reason for the decline in NirF rankings. DU slipped to the 13th spot this year in the rankings issued by the Ministry of Education.
-
Delhi adds 1,245 Covid cases, 1k+ for 3rd straight day
The Capital added more than 1,000 cases of Covid-19 for the third straight day on Friday, with the state government adding 1,245 infections to the city's tally. Friday's case count, the highest in Delhi since it added 1,447 infections on June 24, was marginally higher than 1,128 in Thursday and 1,066 the day before that. The Capital also reported one death of the infection on Friday, said government data.
-
Punjab health minister Jouramajra asks Baba Farid medical varsity V-C Raj Bahadur to lie on dirty patient bed during inspection
Health minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra was accompanied by deputy commissioner Dr Ruhee Dugg, Jaitu MLA Amolk Singh and Aam Aadmi Party workers. The angry minister, however, asked the Baba Farid medical university vice-chancellor Dr Raj Bahadur, to lie on a patient bed. Former education minister and senior SAD leader Dr Daljeet Cheema said Raj Bahadur is a much-respected individual in the medical community. A doctor, on the condition of anonymity, said the conduct of the minister to belittle a renowned doctor was inappropriate.
