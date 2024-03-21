Kaithal lecturer held for sending porn video in WhatsApp group

After an extension lecturer of a girls’ college in Kaithal allegedly sent a porn video in a WhatsApp group, he was arrested by the local police on Wednesday. After an extension lecturer of a girls’ college in Kaithal allegedly sent a porn video in a WhatsApp group, he was arrested by the local police on Wednesday. (Representational image)

Gulha DSP Kuldeep Beniwal said the accused is a resident of Kaithal district. He said that a case was registered under Section 67A of the IT Act based on an interim report prepared by the internal complaints committee (ICC) and he was arrested the same day.

As per the official website of the college, he is one of the three extension lecturers in the mass communication department.

Police said that the incident happened during the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, when the accused allegedly sent the obscene video in a group with several girl students as members.

However, the video was deleted, but not early enough. Several students managed to take the screenshot of the chat with a link clearly visible that is already with the police as evidence, cops involved in the probe said.

Officiating principal of the college said that following the incident, the girls were reached out and 16 of them filed a written complaint that was further forwarded to the ICC, constituted to inquire into such incidents involving students.

“On Tuesday, the statements of the students were recorded, and the lecturer was also called, but he sought some time. However, seeing the gravity of the matter that required police probe, the college sought an interim report from the ICC that was shared with SP Kaithal, SHO, Cheeka police station and SHO, women police station, for further action. The report will also be shared with the department for action,” he told the reporters.

Several local residents, including parents of the girls, on Wednesday met the college authorities demanding action against the lecturer.

The DSP said, “At least 11 students have recorded statements under section 164 of the CrPC and all have confirmed the allegations. The accused will be presented before a court on Thursday for further action.”

On Tuesday, a team from women police station led by SHO Rakha Rani also met the students and staff of the college.