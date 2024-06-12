Kaithal man booked for threatening Hindu outfit leader in Punjab

Police have arrested a resident of Haryana’s Kaithal for allegedly abusing and threatening a Hindu outfit leader over phone. Police have arrested a resident of Haryana’s Kaithal for allegedly abusing and threatening a Hindu outfit leader over phone. (reshoot - stock.adobe.com)

The accused, identified as Sahib Singh, 20, an unemployed man from Kaithal, had allegedly made a WhatsApp call to Amit Arora, national vice-president of Hindu outfit Shiv Sena Punjab, and threatened to kill him.

Arora, a resident of Bhamian Road in Ludhiana, told the police that on June 5, he had received a WhatsApp call from an unidentified number. The caller claimed to be the brother of jailed separatist leader Amritpal Singh, who was recently elected as Khadoor Sahib Member Parliament (MP), and started abusing and threatening him.

Arora recorded the conversation on another mobile phone and filed a complaint.

Sub-inspector (SI) Bhupinder Singh, station house officer of Division Number 7 police station in Ludhiana, said that after receiving the complaint, police traced the accused and apprehended him. He has been booked under Section 294 (obscene act and song) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

The SI added that the accused is not associated with Amritpal. He had seen some videos of Amit Arora in which he spoke against Amritpal Singh, found his contact number online and then called him. The accused has no criminal record, the cop added.