Kaithal man booked on sedition charges for threatening to kill Haryana CM

The Kaithal police have booked a local, Sandeep alias Mipa Bangru, and his family members on charges of sedition, criminal conspiracy and others, for allegedly threatening to kill Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar in a video, superintendent of police Maqsood Ahmed said on Wednesday.

A few days back, Mipa had gone live on Instagram. In the video, he claimed to be residing in the United States and made threatening remarks against the police and CM Khattar. He said if “his people face any issues, there will be dire consequences”.

Mipa was earlier booked in a similar case, when he had made some remarks against members of the SC/ST community in a video and a lookout notice has already been issued against him in the same case, SP Ahmed said.

“Proceeding in the same case, we have started documentation to deport him. We have also booked his family members after it was revealed that they are also involved in the act. The matter is under investigation and further action will be taken accordingly,” the SP added.

The case was registered under Sections 124A, 294, 506, 120B of the IPC and under the IT Act on complaint of a security agent (SA). No arrest has been made so far.