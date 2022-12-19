Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Kaithal man burnt alive, in-laws booked

Kaithal man burnt alive, in-laws booked

Published on Dec 19, 2022 08:43 PM IST

The accused had gone to bring her back and the family members and relatives of his wife allegedly thrashed him and burnt him alive by pouring diesel on him

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal

: A 27-year-old man was allegedly burnt alive at the residence of his in-laws in Simla village of Kaithal district.

The deceased has been identified as Rajiv Kumar, a resident of Amargarh village of Jind district.

According to the police complaint filed by Rajiv’s brother, the deceased’s wife Shakina had gone to her parent’s house in Simla village after a dispute. On December 18, the accused had gone to bring her back and the family members and relatives of his wife allegedly thrashed him and burnt him alive by pouring diesel on him. He died on the spot.

Investigation officer Gurdev Singh said that as per the complaint, the FIR has been registered against five people, including his wife, father-in-law, mother-in-law and brother-in-law of the deceased under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code and investigation to arrest the accused was going on.

