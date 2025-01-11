Kaithal MGNREGA discrepancies case: Five employees removed from their present postings with immediate effect

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini has directed to remove five officials, including four junior engineers, from their present postings in Saraswati heritage division in Kaithal district following reports that they were allegedly involved in corruption. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini (HT File)

The CM also directed the senior officers to investigate the matter and take appropriate action as per rules if any discrepancy is found, an official spokesperson said in a statement.

The officials removed from their current posts were responsible for MGNREGA-related work in the Kaithal district.

These officials will now report to their respective directorates or headquarters immediately. “The director, rural development has been directed to investigate the matter and take suitable action as per the rules,” the spokesperson said.

The commissioner and secretary of the development and panchayat department has been directed to submit an action-taken report on this case within 15 days.