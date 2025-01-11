Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Jan 11, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Kaithal MGNREGA discrepancies case: Five employees removed from their present postings with immediate effect

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jan 11, 2025 07:24 AM IST

The CM also directed the senior officers to investigate the matter and take appropriate action as per rules if any discrepancy is found, an official spokesperson said in a statement

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini has directed to remove five officials, including four junior engineers, from their present postings in Saraswati heritage division in Kaithal district following reports that they were allegedly involved in corruption.

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini (HT File)
Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini (HT File)

The CM also directed the senior officers to investigate the matter and take appropriate action as per rules if any discrepancy is found, an official spokesperson said in a statement.

The officials removed from their current posts were responsible for MGNREGA-related work in the Kaithal district.

These officials will now report to their respective directorates or headquarters immediately. “The director, rural development has been directed to investigate the matter and take suitable action as per the rules,” the spokesperson said.

The commissioner and secretary of the development and panchayat department has been directed to submit an action-taken report on this case within 15 days.

Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 11, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On