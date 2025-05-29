Kaithal soldier laid to rest with full state honours

27-year-old soldier Gurmeet Singh, a resident of Krora village was on Wednesday, cremated with full state honours after he died due to illness in New Delhi. On Wednesday, an army contingent reached the village with his body wrapped in the tricolour, where people from the entire village as well as the surrounding areas paid tributes to him. (Sourced)

His brother Sandeep lit the funeral pyre.

Singh was posted with the 20 Grenadier Regiment of the Indian Army in Jammu and Kashmir and had joined the army in 2017.

At the occasion, members of the Ex-Servicemen Association, army officers, people associated with social, religious and political organisations also reached.

Officials said that Kaithal SDM Ajay Singh attended the funeral and paid tributes on behalf of the district administration.

His brother said that Gurmeet’s health deteriorated during duty, after which he was undergoing treatment at the hospital.

“He breathed his last breath at a Delhi hospital on May 27, where he was shifted recently. Gurmeet was unmarried. He is survived by his mother Maya Devi and father Rajaram, and two siblings,” he added.