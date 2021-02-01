Kalka MLA’s hasty suspension is condemnable: Kumari Selja

Haryana Congress Committee president Kumari Selja has raised questions over the disqualification of Pradeep Chaudhary, Congress MLA from the Kalka assembly segment, soon after he was convicted by a court in Himachal Pradesh’s Nalagarh.

Selja, who was visiting Karnal, alleged that Haryana speaker Gian Chand Gupta had taken the decision hastily: “The speaker did not even allow Chaudhary to present his stand before the disqualification, which is condemnable. We respect the orders of the honourable court, but the decision of the speaker is surprising and taken in a hurry.”

A Himachal Pradesh court had convicted and sentenced Chaudhary to three years in jail in a 2011 rioting case on Thursday. Legal experts say his membership can be restored if the high court (HC) stays his conviction.

On the ongoing farmers’ agitation and violence in Delhi , Selja said the government had adopted cheap tactics to suppress this agitation but had failed as the farmers were united .

She said that violence in Delhi was the government’s failure. “The administration misled the farmers and they were not given the proper routes promised to them. The farmers had been protesting for the last two months, but the government did not pay any attention to them and tried to create a rift among farmers,” she said, adding that the Congress will take out a peace march in every block of the state in support of ongoing farmers’ agitation.