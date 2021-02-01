IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Kalka MLA’s hasty suspension is condemnable: Kumari Selja
HT Image
HT Image
chandigarh news

Kalka MLA’s hasty suspension is condemnable: Kumari Selja

Haryana Congress chief says the speaker did not even allow Chaudhary to present his stand before the disqualification
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Karnal
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 12:54 AM IST

Haryana Congress Committee president Kumari Selja has raised questions over the disqualification of Pradeep Chaudhary, Congress MLA from the Kalka assembly segment, soon after he was convicted by a court in Himachal Pradesh’s Nalagarh.

Selja, who was visiting Karnal, alleged that Haryana speaker Gian Chand Gupta had taken the decision hastily: “The speaker did not even allow Chaudhary to present his stand before the disqualification, which is condemnable. We respect the orders of the honourable court, but the decision of the speaker is surprising and taken in a hurry.”

A Himachal Pradesh court had convicted and sentenced Chaudhary to three years in jail in a 2011 rioting case on Thursday. Legal experts say his membership can be restored if the high court (HC) stays his conviction.

On the ongoing farmers’ agitation and violence in Delhi , Selja said the government had adopted cheap tactics to suppress this agitation but had failed as the farmers were united .

She said that violence in Delhi was the government’s failure. “The administration misled the farmers and they were not given the proper routes promised to them. The farmers had been protesting for the last two months, but the government did not pay any attention to them and tried to create a rift among farmers,” she said, adding that the Congress will take out a peace march in every block of the state in support of ongoing farmers’ agitation.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
HT Image
HT Image
chandigarh news

Kalka MLA’s hasty suspension is condemnable: Kumari Selja

By HT Correspondent, Karnal
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 12:54 AM IST
Haryana Congress chief says the speaker did not even allow Chaudhary to present his stand before the disqualification
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
chandigarh news

Police bust gambling, trafficking racket in Banur, 70 arrested

By HT Correspondent, Mohali
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 12:48 AM IST
The Punjab Police claim to have busted a gambling and immoral trafficking racket active in Mohali district with the arrest of 70 people, including 10 women, during a late night operation at a marriage palace on the outskirts of Banur
READ FULL STORY
Close
This is probably for the first time since Partition that the varsity has been left without a governing body and deans. (HT File Photo)
This is probably for the first time since Partition that the varsity has been left without a governing body and deans. (HT File Photo)
chandigarh news

After senate, term of Panjab University deans also ends without fresh polls

By Dar Ovais, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 12:47 AM IST
Deans are picked by a team comprising senators, who remain unelected in the absence of senate elections since August last year
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
chandigarh news

Chandigarh’s govt schools to reopen for Classes 6 to 8 on Feb 1

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 10:24 PM IST
In the next step towards phased reopening of schools, the education department has allowed city’s government schools to resume offline classes for Classes 6 to 8 from Monday
READ FULL STORY
Close
The local vegetable markets were shut down in March 2020 in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. (HT File Photo)
The local vegetable markets were shut down in March 2020 in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. (HT File Photo)
chandigarh news

Apni Mandis to return in Chandigarh on Feb 1

By Rajanbir Singh, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 12:48 AM IST
Only farmers registered with the Punjab Mandi Board will be allowed to set stalls at the mandi after presenting their registration card.
READ FULL STORY
Close
With an upsurge in technology and knowledge-centric enterprises and the nation-wide focus on creating self-reliant solutions to technical challenges, the Indian entrepreneurial ecosystem has entered a new phase of growth. (HT File)
With an upsurge in technology and knowledge-centric enterprises and the nation-wide focus on creating self-reliant solutions to technical challenges, the Indian entrepreneurial ecosystem has entered a new phase of growth. (HT File)
chandigarh news

Chitkara University announces ‘NOVATE+ 2021’ to promote academia-MSME projects

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 06:19 PM IST
Chitkara University has recently launched the fourth edition of its flagship-event ‘NOVATE+ 2021’, which will help MSMEs collaborate with universities for technical problem-solving
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union minister of state for commerce and Hoshiarpur BJP MP Som Parkash is the sole representative of Punjab in the central cabinet. He was a part of three-member ministerial team that held 11 rounds of negotiations with farmers in the past two months without any breakthrough. (HT Photo)
Union minister of state for commerce and Hoshiarpur BJP MP Som Parkash is the sole representative of Punjab in the central cabinet. He was a part of three-member ministerial team that held 11 rounds of negotiations with farmers in the past two months without any breakthrough. (HT Photo)
chandigarh news

Farm union leaders backtracked under pressure of radicals: Central minister

By Ramesh Vinayak
UPDATED ON JAN 31, 2021 11:53 AM IST
Union minister of state for commerce Som Parkash says farm union leaders should have taken moral responsibility for whatever happened at Red Fort on Republic Day and suspended their agitation
READ FULL STORY
Close
Right to life meaningless without right to education: Justice Gavai
Right to life meaningless without right to education: Justice Gavai
chandigarh news

Right to life meaningless without right to education: Justice Gavai

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON JAN 30, 2021 11:58 PM IST
The Supreme Court judge was speaking during a two-day international webinar organised by Chandigarh University
READ FULL STORY
Close
Lockdown delayed admission time among head injury cases: PGI study
Lockdown delayed admission time among head injury cases: PGI study
chandigarh news

Lockdown delayed admission time among head injury cases: PGI study

By Amanjeet Singh Salyal, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 11:56 PM IST
The restrictions imposed to curb the Covid-19 pandemic also led to amplification of the already-delayed admission process among head-injury patients at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, a study has found
READ FULL STORY
Close
After slow start, placements pick up pace at Chandigarh institutes
After slow start, placements pick up pace at Chandigarh institutes
chandigarh news

After slow start, placements pick up pace at Chandigarh institutes

By Dar Ovais, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 11:53 PM IST
Due to the economic slowdown in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic, the placement season at Panjab University and other institutions in Chandigarh did not kick off on a high note this academic year, but has finally started to pick up the pace
READ FULL STORY
Close
Haryana assembly unseats Kalka MLA Pradeep Chaudhary
Haryana assembly unseats Kalka MLA Pradeep Chaudhary
chandigarh news

Haryana assembly unseats Kalka MLA Pradeep Chaudhary

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 11:51 PM IST
The Congress leader was sentenced to three-year imprisonment in a case of rioting by a Himachal Pradesh court
READ FULL STORY
Close
Punjab governor VP Singh Badnore flanked by chief secretary Vini Mahajan and director general of police Dinkar Gupta during the state-level R-Day function in Mohali.
Punjab governor VP Singh Badnore flanked by chief secretary Vini Mahajan and director general of police Dinkar Gupta during the state-level R-Day function in Mohali.
chandigarh news

Tricity buzz: Tracker on all those making, or faking, news

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 11:49 PM IST
Punjab’s power couple does the honours at Mohali Punjab’s power couple, chief secretary Vini Mahajan and director general of police Dinkar Gupta, attended the state-level Republic Day function at Mohali, where state governor and UT administrator VP Singh Badnore was the chief guest
READ FULL STORY
Close
The economic survey said that Punjab had a higher unemployment rate of 7.4% in 2018-19 as against the national rate of 5.8%. (HT file photo)
The economic survey said that Punjab had a higher unemployment rate of 7.4% in 2018-19 as against the national rate of 5.8%. (HT file photo)
chandigarh news

Most people have access to basic needs in Punjab, Haryana: Economic survey

By Gagandeep Jassowal
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 04:13 PM IST
The economic survey for 2020-21, presented by the Union government in Parliament, shows that Punjab and Haryana are among top four states where the rural and urban population have the highest access to bare necessities
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kalka Congress MLA Pardeep Chaudhary.
Kalka Congress MLA Pardeep Chaudhary.
chandigarh news

Kalka Congress MLA faces disqualification from assembly

By Hitender Rao
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 03:05 PM IST
A Himachal Pradesh court convicted and sentenced Pardeep Chaudhary to three years in jail in a 2011 case of rioting; legal experts says membership can be restored if HC stays conviction
READ FULL STORY
Close
In this file picture, Farmers associated with Hooda Khap march towards Tikri border to take part in farmers' protest in Rohtak. (PTI File)
In this file picture, Farmers associated with Hooda Khap march towards Tikri border to take part in farmers' protest in Rohtak. (PTI File)
india news

One person from each house to reach Delhi: Haryana khap leaders

By Sunil Rahar, Hindustan Times, Rohtak
UPDATED ON JAN 30, 2021 03:20 AM IST
  • The Haryana government suspended mobile Internet in Rewari, Ambala, Jind, Bhiwani, Karnal, Kaithal, Kurukshetra, Panipat, Hisar, Rohtak, and Sirsa till Saturday evening aimed at restricting communication between farm groups.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP