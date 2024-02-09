 Kalka-New Delhi Shatabdi Express to short terminate in Chandigarh due to traffic block - Hindustan Times
Kalka-New Delhi Shatabdi Express to short terminate in Chandigarh due to traffic block

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Feb 09, 2024 09:18 AM IST

This will be due to traffic-cum-power block with the launching of protection plate arrangement for pushing the precast RCC box between Chandimandir and the Kalka section of Ambala Cantt- Kalka Section on February 10.

As per the Ambala division of the Northern railways, the New Delhi-Kalka Shatabdi Express will short terminate at Chandigarh and remain partially cancelled between Chandigarh and Kalka on Saturday.

As per the Ambala division of the Northern railways, the New Delhi-Kalka Shatabdi Express will short terminate at Chandigarh and remain partially cancelled between Chandigarh and Kalka on Saturday.

Similarly Kalka-New Delhi Shatabdi Express will short originate from Chandigarh.

The Kalka-Bhiwani Express will also short originate from Chandigarh and the Bhiwani-Kalka Express will short terminate at Chandigarh. The Kalka-Ambala Cantt-Kalka Special will remain cancelled. This will be only on February 10.

