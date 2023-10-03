News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Kalka-Shimla narrow gauge rail line fully restored

Kalka-Shimla narrow gauge rail line fully restored

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
Oct 03, 2023 08:30 AM IST

The UNESCO World Heritage Kalka-Shimla narrow gauge railway line has been fully restored after 82 days. Railway officials said the repair works have been successfully completed, allowing the train to resume its journey from Kalka to Shimla on Monday morning.

The first toy train on Kalka-Shimla heritage track departs Shimla after almost three months following its successful trial on the first plate girder bridge of which collapsed due to floods occurred in August last year, on Monday. (ANI)
The disruption in train services stemmed from the havoc wreaked by heavy monsoon rains, particularly during the period of July 7 to 14. These rains inflicted extensive damage to the track, leading to a partial suspension of services on various stretches, including Kalka-Koti, Kalka-Solan, and Solan-Taradevi.

However, the situation took a more severe turn in August when another round of rainfall triggered a landslide, sweeping away a 50-meter bridge at Summer Hill and leaving a significant portion of the track in a precarious state. The damage extended to approximately 175 points along the Shimla-Kalka route, making it a challenge for restoration efforts.

The reopening of the railway line has been met with enthusiasm from tourists and locals alike, as it not only serves as a vital transport link but also showcases India’s rich railway heritage.

