Kamlesh Thakur among Himachal’s new MLA-elects to take oath on July 22

Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania will administer oath of office to the three newly elected members of the legislative assembly — Kamlesh Thakur, Hardeep Singh Bawa and Ashish Sharma — on July 22 at the Vidhan Sabha premises Kamlesh Thakur being welcomed at Himachal CM’s residence at Oak Over, Shimla. (HT)

The ceremony will be presided over by Pathania and is expected to be attended by chief minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, leader of Opposition Jairam Thakur and other ministers and MLAs.

The three newly elected MLAs secured victories in the recent by-elections, with Kamlesh Thakur, the wife of Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, winning from Dehra assembly constituency by a margin of 9,399 votes. Hardeep Singh Bawa won from Nalagarh assembly constituency by 8,990 votes, while Ashish Sharma emerged victorious from Hamirpur assembly constituency by 1,571 votes.

The oath-taking ceremony marks a significant development in the state’s political landscape, with the Congress party having won four seats and the BJP two in the recent bypolls. The results have led to a change in the sitting plan of the house, which will be reflected in the upcoming monsoon session of the assembly.

The number of women MLAs in the assembly has also increased to three, with Kamlesh Thakur and Anuradha Rana joining Reena Kashyap of the BJP. The development is seen as a significant step forward for women’s representation in the state’s politics.

The three new MLAs will be welcomed in the assembly during the monsoon session, which is expected to be a significant event in the state’s political calendar. The session will provide an opportunity for the newly elected members to contribute to the discussions and debates in the house, and to work towards the development of the state.