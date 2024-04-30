Kangana takes jibe at Vikramaditya over ‘poor’ condition of Rampur roads

Kangana Ranaut, BJP’s candidate from Mandi parliamentary constituency, on Tuesday took a jibe at her opponent Vikramaditya Singh over the poor condition of roads in Rampur where she was campaigning for elections. Kangana Ranaut, BJP’s candidate from Mandi parliamentary constituency, on Tuesday took a jibe at her opponent Vikramaditya Singh over the poor condition of roads in Rampur where she was campaigning for elections. (ANI File)

“Those who call this area their own but do not work for this area. They say we are from here but do not live here. He is the Public Works Department (PWD) minister in the state government but the condition of the roads here is not hidden from anyone,” she said, adding that how tourists would like to come and visit this place.

Kangana Ranaut on Tuesday visited the famous religious place Bhimakali temple under Rampur assembly constituency and addressed the people. She said that I will work to promote this place from a tourism point of view.

“While launching an attack on Vikramaditya, Kangana said that the Congress candidate claims that I am impure because I hail from Mumbai. “This reveals the mindset they hold towards women. Furthermore, a female leader from their party made derogatory remarks about the women of Mandi. Their aim is to intimidate me into stepping aside, but I am the daughter of the mountains. Mountain women are resilient and courageous. I am not intimidated by their tactics. Leave these individuals. I will serve as your messenger, alongside PM Modi,” she said.

“My party has entrusted me with a ticket, and I am committed to serving you here. For 60 years, the Congress subjected our nation to poverty, hunger, and corruption. Since 2014, a new sense of awareness has permeated our country. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we are not only achieving new heights in terms of development but also earning respect worldwide.”