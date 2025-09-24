Kangra airport to cut visibility requirement to reduce flight cancellations

In a bid to reduce flight cancellations at the Kangra airport, the airport authorities have put in motion the plan to reduce the visibility requirement for operations from the current 5 km to about 3 km. This came after the Indian Air Force (IAF) agreed to hand over around 12 nautical miles of Kangra Airport’s airspace to the AAI. The control of Kangra airport’s airspace is with the IAF and after discussions, the IAF recently handed over the 12 nautical miles of the airspace to the AAI. IAF has agreed to establish AAI ATC control zone in August. (File)

The move is expected to reduce flight cancellations at the airport, as weather conditions often hampers the required 5 km visibility. During the last two months, the flight cancellations at Kangra Airport have seen a steep rise due to inclement weather amid the monsoon season. Officials said that the flight cancellation was approximately 30-40% in July and August.

The control of Kangra airport’s airspace is with the IAF and after discussions, the IAF recently handed over the 12 nautical miles of the airspace to the AAI. IAF has agreed to establish AAI ATC control zone in August.

Airport director Dhirendra Singh said, “Our visibility requirement for landing is currently 5 km, and since that is often not available, flights get cancelled. If we can reduce it to around 3,000–3,500 metres, we expect flight cancellations will come down to nearly zero. This move will greatly benefit passengers.”

“Earlier, since all the airspace was under the control of the IAF, we were unable to make ATC procedures. After persistent follow-up with the Air Force and the government, the Air Force has now handed over approximately 12 nautical miles to AAI. Within this area, AAI will have control, allowing us to make procedures and work towards reducing the visibility requirement,” he added.

The AAI has also shared draft procedures with airlines for their feedback and preparations. The proposal will ultimately require approval from the DGCA. The Kangra airport is the largest in Himachal Pradesh and it is witnessing an increase in the passenger footfall every year.

Airport expansion underway

Meanwhile, the state government is also in the process of expanding the airport and Cabinet in its last meeting on September 15 also gave its approval to extend the period of acquisition of land for expansion up to June 3, 2026.

The state government has acquired around 150 hectares for the expansion project and the cost of the land acquisition is pegged at approximately ₹3,500 crore. As the land acquisition process has already started, awards for more than ₹1,900 crore are ready and more than 400 crore have been disbursed so far.

The expansion project aims to increase the runway length of Kangra airport from the current 1,376 metres to 3,010 metres. This extension is crucial for accommodating larger aircraft, such as the Airbus A320, which would enhance connectivity between the Kangra valley and other parts of the country.

Currently, only eight flights (16 movements) operate at Kangra Airport each day, connecting to Shimla, Delhi, and Chandigarh. With the proposed expansion, the airport could accommodate more flights, connect to additional destinations, and even open up the possibility of initiating international services.