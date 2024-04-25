Kangra dak sevak’s son bags top rank in CDS results

A 22-year-old BA graduate from Shahpur in the Kangra district, Rajat Kumar, secured the top All India Rank (AIR) in the Combined Defense Services (CDS-II) 2023 examination conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). Kangra’s Rajat Kumar celebration with his family. (HT Photo)

The results of the examination were declared on Monday, marking a momentous occasion for Kumar and his family.

Hailing from Gorda village in Shahpur, Kumar has been selected for the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Dehradun. His academic prowess was evident earlier when he topped his college, Government College Shahpur, by obtaining 82% marks in his BA examination last year.

Kumar’s father, Pradeep Kumar, serves as a Gramin Dak Sevak at the Bhanala post office, while his mother is a homemaker.

Like grandfather, like grandson

Kumar, who completed his schooling from KV Bhanala in Shahpur, said he has nursed the dream to serve in the army from a young age. “My grandfather was also in the army and served in the Punjab regiment. I have an uncle who is also a retired Lt Colonel from the Indian Army who used to guide me towards my goal,” he said.

Kumar also said his visit to KV Palampur, from where Captain Vikram Batra (PVC) completed his senior secondary education, in 2019 gave him further motivation to achieve his goal. “I started preparing for CDS last year,” he said.

A family member of Kumar said, “He prepared diligently for a year, relying solely on self-study without the aid of any coaching. This self-reliance and perseverance underscore Kumar’s remarkable achievement and serve as an inspiration to aspiring candidates across the nation,” he said.

While the UPSC CDS 2 exam 2023 was held September 3, 2023, the courses will commence in July 2024. A total of 197 candidates have been qualified on the basis of the results of the Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2023 conducted by the Union Public Service Commission in September, 2023 and SSB interviews held by the Services Selection Board of the Ministry of Defence for admission to the 157th (DE) Course of Indian Military Academy, Dehradun; Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, Kerala and Air Force Academy, Hyderabad (Pre-Flying) Training Course i.e. No. 216 F(P) Course.