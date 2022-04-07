Kangra tea to get European GI tag
SHIMLA : Famous for its distinct flavour, Kangra tea will soon get a Geographical Indication (GI) tag from the European Commission. This will open the European markets for the product.
A government spokesman said in 2005, Kangra tea was accorded the status of Geographical Indication Tag in India. The development and cultivation of Kangra tea is being promoted and looked after by four departments iTea Board of India Regional office Palampur, cooperative and agriculture departments of the state and CSIR, IHBT Palampur and Chaudhary Sarwan Kumar Agriculture University, Palampur.
He said more than one lakh plants were provided to tea growers in 2021-22 and an area of 5.6 hectares was brought under fresh plantation. The department is providing the tea plants to the tea growers both for infilling in the existing gardens and also for fresh plantations at the doorstep of the growers (on FOR basis) at the nominal cost of ₹2 per plant to the general farmers and ₹1 per plant for the Scheduled Caste category farmers.
Doctor on a mission: Pedalling to spread health awareness
MEERUT The theme of this year's World Health Organisation Day, celebrated every year on April 7, is 'Our Planet, Our Health.' It aims to direct global attention towards the well-being of the earth and he human beings living on it. According to Dr Nausaran, awareness can save people from many deadly diseases by taking preventive measures and treatment in time. Dr Nausaran has also undertaken many cycle expeditions to spread such awareness.
5-yr-old boy dies, sister injured after attack by stray dogs
LUCKNOW A minor boy died and The victim, Reza, 5's sister was critically injured after being attacked by a pack of stray dogs in Musahibganj area of Thakurganj here on Wednesday. The victim, Reza, 5, was taken to the KGMU's Trauma Centre by his kin and neighbours, but he succumbed to injuries while Jannat Fatima, 8, was admitted to the paediatric ICU of the hospital in a serious condition.
Residents of Vipul Lavanya condo to get an alternative access road soon: DTCP
More than 500 families living in Vipul Lavanya condominium in Gurugram are likely to have an alternative access road to the condominium soon, said the officials on Wednesday. The residents of Vipul Lavanya have alleged that “despite having a three-way road access to the colony, they have been facing issues in commuting, as the main 24-metre road was blocked a few months ago and the other roads are also in poor condition”.
Zirakpur: Chhatbir Zoo refutes rumours of escape of animals from facility
The Chhatbir zoo administration on Wednesday refuted the rumours that have been circulating regarding the escape of some dangerous carnivorous animals from the facility and appealed to people not to forward such fake news on social media. In a press communique, field director, Kalpana K, zoo canopy administration, said that some old videos of animals roaming in residential areas were doing the rounds which had nothing to do with Chhatbir zoo.
Mumbai wakes up to warmest morning of the season on Wednesday
Mumbai: The city woke up to its warmest morning of the summer on Wednesday, with the minimum temperature reading settling at 27 degrees Celsius, three degrees above normal. Mumbai's minimum temperature has been climbing steading over the past week, from just 20.2 degrees Celsius on April 1. A week ago, on April 1, Mumbai's daytime maximum stood at 33.2 degrees Celsius.
