Kangra tea to get European GI tag

SHIMLA : Famous for its distinct flavour, Kangra tea will soon get a Geographical Indication (GI) tag from the European Commission. This will open the European markets for the product.

A government spokesman said in 2005, Kangra tea was accorded the status of Geographical Indication Tag in India. The development and cultivation of Kangra tea is being promoted and looked after by four departments iTea Board of India Regional office Palampur, cooperative and agriculture departments of the state and CSIR, IHBT Palampur and Chaudhary Sarwan Kumar Agriculture University, Palampur.

He said more than one lakh plants were provided to tea growers in 2021-22 and an area of 5.6 hectares was brought under fresh plantation. The department is providing the tea plants to the tea growers both for infilling in the existing gardens and also for fresh plantations at the doorstep of the growers (on FOR basis) at the nominal cost of ₹2 per plant to the general farmers and ₹1 per plant for the Scheduled Caste category farmers.