News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Kapurthala gurdwara clash: SAD delegation meets guv, demands CBI probe

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Dec 02, 2023 08:38 AM IST

The SAD delegation, which was led by party president Sukhbir Singh Badal, submitted a memorandum to the governor and alleged that the Kapurthala police “entered the gurdwara premises early morning in full combat uniform with assault rifles and indulged in wanton firing”. He said, “Evidence in this regard had been submitted to the governor.”

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Friday requested Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit to recommend a CBI probe into the recent clash at a gurdwara in Kapurthala’s Sultanpur Lodhi in which a home guard jawan was killed.

Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit receives a memorandum from Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal and other party leaders in Chandigarh on Friday. (PTI)

The party alleged that it had hurt the sentiments of the Sikh community worldwide.

“The armed attack on the peaceful sangat at 4 am (on November 23) when it was reciting Gurbani has reminded the Sikhs of a similar attack on the Golden Temple in Amritsar in 1984. The Sikhs worldwide are outraged and want justice for this heinous act,” said the memorandum submitted to the governor by the party.

Meanwhile, replying to a media query, the SAD president said the chief minister was also directly responsible for the breakdown of law and order in the state. He said the situation had become such that industrialists were complaining that their pleas to the state police to protect them from threats from gangsters were falling on deaf ears.

