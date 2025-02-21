Kapurthala MLA Rana Gurjeet Singh writes to CM over maize seed ‘shortage’

Kapurthala MLA Rana Gurjeet Singh has written to Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann, raising concerns over the shortage of maize seeds in the state ahead of maize cultivation season. Kapurthala MLA Rana Gurjeet Singh alleged that maize seed sellers have deliberately created a shortage of the 1899 variety ahead of the sowing season, due to which farmers are forced to buy these at exorbitant rates. (HT File)

He alleged that maize seed sellers have deliberately created a shortage of the 1899 variety ahead of the sowing season, due to which farmers are forced to buy these at exorbitant rates.

“The seed is currently available at anywhere between ₹3,500 and ₹4,000 per four-kilogram bag against the regular price of ₹2,600,” the MLA claimed.

He further demanded regularisation of maize seed sales and increased surveillance on unscrupulous dealers.

“By now, the department of agriculture and farmers’ welfare should have kept an eye on the situation and taken corrective measures,” the MLA said.