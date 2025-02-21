Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Feb 21, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Kapurthala MLA Rana Gurjeet Singh writes to CM over maize seed ‘shortage’

ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar
Feb 21, 2025 09:12 AM IST

Kapurthala MLA Rana Gurjeet Singh demanded regularisation of maize seed sales and increased surveillance on unscrupulous dealers.

Kapurthala MLA Rana Gurjeet Singh has written to Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann, raising concerns over the shortage of maize seeds in the state ahead of maize cultivation season.

Kapurthala MLA Rana Gurjeet Singh alleged that maize seed sellers have deliberately created a shortage of the 1899 variety ahead of the sowing season, due to which farmers are forced to buy these at exorbitant rates. (HT File)
Kapurthala MLA Rana Gurjeet Singh alleged that maize seed sellers have deliberately created a shortage of the 1899 variety ahead of the sowing season, due to which farmers are forced to buy these at exorbitant rates. (HT File)

He alleged that maize seed sellers have deliberately created a shortage of the 1899 variety ahead of the sowing season, due to which farmers are forced to buy these at exorbitant rates.

“The seed is currently available at anywhere between 3,500 and 4,000 per four-kilogram bag against the regular price of 2,600,” the MLA claimed.

He further demanded regularisation of maize seed sales and increased surveillance on unscrupulous dealers.

“By now, the department of agriculture and farmers’ welfare should have kept an eye on the situation and taken corrective measures,” the MLA said.

See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 21, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On