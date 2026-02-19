Edit Profile
    Kapurthala: Naib court arrested for accepting ₹8,000 bribe

    The Vigilance Bureau spokesperson said the naib court was arrested based on a complaint lodged by a resident of Nakodar

    Published on: Feb 19, 2026 5:02 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent, Jalandhar
    The Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Wednesday caught a naib court red-handed while accepting a bribe of 8,000 in Kapurthala.

    The accused, identified as Rajinder Singh, is posted with the Kapurthala sub-divisional magistrate. (Getty Images)
    The accused, identified as Rajinder Singh, is posted with the Kapurthala sub-divisional magistrate (SDM).

    The accused, identified as Rajinder Singh, is posted with the Kapurthala sub-divisional magistrate (SDM).

    A naib court is a policeman who acts as a liaison between local police stations, jail authorities and the court having the jurisdiction of a particular area.

    The VB spokesperson said Rajinder was arrested based on a complaint lodged by a resident of Nakodar.

    He said the complainant, a labourer by profession, stated that he and his friend were arrested in a case under Section 128 BNSS (earlier Section 109 CrPC) and produced before the court of Kapurthala SDM.

    Subsequently, the complainant was released on a surety bond and the next date of hearing was fixed for February 18.

    However, naib court Rajinder Singh repeatedly harassed him and demanded 10,000 to get the case dismissed.

    Upon the complainant’s request and expression of inability to pay the demanded amount, the accused brought down the bribe demand to 8,000. The entire conversation was recorded by the complainant.

    Unwilling to pay any illegal gratification, the complainant approached the Vigilance Bureau Unit in Jalandhar, leading to Rajinder’s arrest and a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

    © 2026 HindustanTimes