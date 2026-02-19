Kapurthala: Naib court arrested for accepting ₹8,000 bribe

The Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Wednesday caught a naib court red-handed while accepting a bribe of ₹8,000 in Kapurthala. The accused, identified as Rajinder Singh, is posted with the Kapurthala sub-divisional magistrate. (Getty Images)

The accused, identified as Rajinder Singh, is posted with the Kapurthala sub-divisional magistrate (SDM).

A naib court is a policeman who acts as a liaison between local police stations, jail authorities and the court having the jurisdiction of a particular area.

The VB spokesperson said Rajinder was arrested based on a complaint lodged by a resident of Nakodar.

He said the complainant, a labourer by profession, stated that he and his friend were arrested in a case under Section 128 BNSS (earlier Section 109 CrPC) and produced before the court of Kapurthala SDM.

Subsequently, the complainant was released on a surety bond and the next date of hearing was fixed for February 18.

However, naib court Rajinder Singh repeatedly harassed him and demanded ₹10,000 to get the case dismissed.

Upon the complainant’s request and expression of inability to pay the demanded amount, the accused brought down the bribe demand to ₹8,000. The entire conversation was recorded by the complainant.

Unwilling to pay any illegal gratification, the complainant approached the Vigilance Bureau Unit in Jalandhar, leading to Rajinder’s arrest and a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act.