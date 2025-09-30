Kargil alliance backs Apex Body Leh, says no talks with Centre till detainees freed

Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) on Tuesday said it will not participate in talks with the Centre till climate activist Sonam Wangchuk and others arrested in Leh are released and a judicial probe into the firing is ordered. People walk past shops at a market during a four-hour relaxation in the curfew in Leh on Tuesday. (PTI Photo)

Addressing a press conference in Srinagar, KDA co-chairman Asgar Ali Karbalai also demanded a judicial inquiry into the firing by the security forces during a shutdown in Leh on September 24.

KDA is a body of leaders from Kargil – one of the two districts in Ladakh - which, along with Apex Body Leh, is in negotiations with the Centre for statehood for the Union Territory. “We are in touch with Apex Body Leh. We will not participate in the talks with the Centre till Sonam Wangchuk is released, arrests are stopped, those arrested are released, and a judicial probe is ordered,” Karbalai said.

The talks between the Apex Body Leh, KDA and Centre were scheduled for October 6.

“The KDA dismisses all allegations of the UT administration and the ministry of home affairs, and we want to tell them that Sonam Wangchuk, who is a hero of the country, should be immediately released,” Karbalai said he said while flanked with two other senior leaders of alliance.

The leader also condemned Ladakhis being called “anti-nationals” by certain people. “We want to tell the Government of India we don’t need a certificate from anyone. We have sacrificed our lives for the country. Stop portraying Ladakhis as anti-national,” he said.

Ladakh MP Mohmad Haneefa also said local residents were upset with the denunciatory term being used for them.

On Monday, Apex Body Leh announced suspension of talks with the Centre until a judicial inquiry into the police firing is constituted and all activists, including Wangchuk, are released unconditionally.

Its chairman, Thupstan Chhewang, and co-chairman, Chering Dorjay, said the restoration of a “conducive atmosphere” in Ladakh was necessary before resuming dialogue.

Four people were killed and scores of others were injured in clashes between protesters and security personnel, while over 50 people were taken into custody for their alleged involvement in rioting on September 24.

Wangchuk, the face of the agitation, was also detained under the stringent NSA and lodged in a jail in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur.

Meanwhile, curfew was relaxed in Leh for four hours from 10am to 2pm. No untoward incident was reported during the relaxation. Heavy deployment of security forces has been made in Leh and its adjoining areas.