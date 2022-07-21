Kargil Vijay Diwas: Bachendri Pal-led trans-Himalayan expedition group reaches Leh
A trans-Himalayan expedition led by Everester Bachendri Pal arrived at Leh on Wednesday as part of the Kargil Vijay Diwas celebrations to commemorate the supreme sacrifice of soldiers, said officials.
“The five-month long expedition carried out by 12 women, all of whom are above the age of 50, was flagged off from Pang-Sau pass in Arunachal Pradesh and involved traversing the Himalayan ranges from East to West from Arunachal Pradesh to Ladakh, covering a distance of 4,977 km and crossing 37 mountain passes,” a defence spokesperson said.
The expedition aimed at highlighting the need to remain fit and demonstrate that age and gender are no barrier for a fit and healthy lifestyle.
“The team commenced the final leg of its expedition on Wednesday travelling through the area of Fire and Fury Corps and will culminate at Dras on July 24 after navigating through Khalsi, Lamayuru, Budhkharbu and Kargil. Bachendri Pal along with the expedition team will be felicitated during the event scheduled to be conducted on July 25,” the spokesperson added.
-
Heavy rain triggers flash floods in Doda, 13 structures suffer damages
An under-construction school building, two shops, two water mills, a bridge and a tourism department building were among 13 structures that suffered extensive damage after overnight heavy rain triggered flash floods in Doda's Gandoh area early Wednesday, officials said. The India Meteorological Department had on Tuesday predicted rain/thunderstorms at scattered places across Kashmir valley and at parts of Jammu — mainly during morning hours.
-
Security concerns: Ex-MLA Simarjeet Bains shifted to Barnala jail
Former MLA and Lok Insaaf Party chief Simarjeet Singh Bains, who is facing rape charges, was shifted to Barnala jail on Wednesday, in view of security concerns. Simarjeet's had been lodged at Ludhiana central jail until then. The Ludhiana Central jail is already overcrowded and there are 110 guards for around 4,000 inmates. Over 170 inmates are lodged in one barrack. Former MLA from Ludhiana South constituency and Simarjeet's elder brother, Balwinder Singh Bains also appealed to the director general of police to intervene.
-
Crackdown on drug menace in Ludhiana: Search operation conducted at Mandiani village
The Ludhiana rural police led by inspector general of police SPS Parmar conducted a search operation in Mandiani village of Mullanpur Dakha on Wednesday. Parmar and senior superintendent of police (SSP, Ludhiana rural) Deepak Hilori said that the sarpanch of the village had filed a complaint that some residents are involved in drug peddling.
-
Trident suspends operations ahead of farmers’ five-day protest
Trident Group, one of the largest textile groups in the state and exporter of towels, bedsheets and yarn to over 40 countries, has temporarily shut down major operations at its unit in Barnala as a precautionary measure in view of the five-day protest call given by farmers' body under the 'save water' campaign. The development has left the state's industry and potential investors concerned.
-
Masks back in five Jammu and Kashmir districts amid Covid surge
With Covid cases continuing an upward trend in Jammu and Kashmir, authorities have announced the decision to reintroduce masks in public spaces in five districts including in the twin capitals of Jammu and Srinagar. The union territory on Tuesday saw 333 fresh Covid infections, reporting such numbers after a gap of over five months.
