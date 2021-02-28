Kargil War veteran among two held for drug peddling in Mohali

The crime investigating agency of Mohali police on Saturday arrested two drug smugglers, including a Kargil War veteran, from Zirakpur and recovered 500 grams of opium and 1,920 habit-forming tablets from their possession.

They have been identified as Jasbir Singh, alias Fauji, of Silver City Heights, Zirakpur, and Arun Kumar, alias Anu, of Modern Enclave, Baltana. They were arrested following a tip-off.

Senior superintendent of police, Mohali, Satinder Singh said Jasbir had suffered a bullet injury in the Kargil War in 1999 and had retired from the army in 2006. For the past three years, he was working with BSNL in Chandigarh.

During questioning, Jasbir told police that he got hooked to drugs 15 years ago and had also been supplying them to his clients from his workplace.

It also came to light that the other accused, Arun, was already booked twice by the special task force for heroin smuggling.

The duo used to buy the contraband from different parts of Rajasthan, Punjab and Haryana and supplied it to their clients in the tricity area, said the SSP. They have been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.