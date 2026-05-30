Karnal: 4 dead, one hurt after truck falls on two bikes in Yamunanagar

Four people were killed, while a woman was injured after a truck loaded with maize reportedly overturned on two motorcycles on Jagadhri-Paonta Sahib National Highway near Kalesar village of Yamunanagar district on Friday. Cops and passerby clearing the sacks of maize after the truck was overturned. (HT Photo)

The deceased include 45-year-old Rajinder Kumar, two of his minor daughters, all from Chuhurpur village and his brother-in-law Phool Singh of Daulatpur village of the district.

Kumar’s wife Usha got injured in the accident and is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Police said that all were going to Renukaji, a popular pilgrimage in neighbouring Sirmaur district of Himachal Pradesh on their two bikes. While Kumar and his wife were on one bike, his brother-in-law and both the daughters were accompanying them on another bike.

Eyewitnesses said that while descending the Lal Dang slope, the trucker lost control of the vehicle due to the combination of a sharp turn and the steep slope, when it veered onto the wrong side of the road and overturned directly onto the bikes. While Usha fell on the other side, the rest four were crushed beneath the massive truck and the sacks of maize.

Police said that the bodies were sent for autopsies at the district civil hospital.

Yamunanagar SP Kamaldeep Goyal said that the injured were still undergoing treatment and were out of danger. A case was also registered against the truck driver, who was yet to be arrested, he added.