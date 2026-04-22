Karnal: ₹5 lakh for kin of Panipat sexual assault victim

The Panipat Juvenile Justice Board ordered ₹5 lakh assistance for the family of a boy who was subjected to unnatural sexual assault over two years ago, officials said on Tuesday. The accused, who too is minor, has been released, they said. The case was registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, at the Samalkha police station on January 24, 2024. (HT PHOTO)

The case was registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, at the Samalkha police station on January 24, 2024. The statement of the victim, who was then seven-year-old, was recorded and the parents also testified. The accused had also undergone medical examination.

“Considering the evidence presented during the hearing, the reports of other members, and the opinions of the Board, Puneet Limbha, principal magistrate of the Juvenile Justice Board, said rehabilitation is essential in cases involving juveniles,” mentioned a statement issued by the Board.

“An interim assistance of ₹2 lakh was immediately transferred to the victim’s parents’ accounts for his education. Additionally, a ₹3-lakh fixed deposit was placed in his parents’ accounts, to be used after he turns 18. The accused juvenile, who was approximately 15 years old at that time, was kept at a juvenile correction centre for two years, two months and 17 days. He has been released on a six-month probationary period,” it added.

The Board also directed that the minor be included in counseling, moral education and behaviour improvement programmes, while also advising parents to uphold their responsibilities. It said that positive guidance for children is essential.