Karnal assembly bypoll: Haryana CM Nayab Saini takes comfortable lead

Haryana chief minister Nayab Saini took a comfortable lead of 27,407 votes after the ninth round of counting in the Karnal assembly byelection on Tuesday. Haryana chief minister Nayab Saini took a comfortable lead of 27,407 votes after the ninth round of counting in the Karnal assembly byelection on Tuesday. (HT file photo)

Counting will take place for 17 rounds and Saini has been leading since the first round over his Congress rival, Tarlochan Singh.

Saini polled 54,495 votes, while Tarlochan Singh got 27,088 votes after nine rounds.

A 57.9% voter turnout was registered on May 25 for the Karnal assembly seat that fell vacant after the resignation of former chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

Khattar, who is the BJP’s Karnal Lok Sabha candidate, has taken a lead of 1.16 lakh votes at 12.30pm.

He is leading with 3,45,312 votes against Divyanshu Budhiraja of the Congress who polled 2,28,714 votes.