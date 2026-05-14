Karnal BJP leader faked threat call to get security, say police

A day after a local BJP leader alleged that some callers have threatened to blow him and his family with grenade, the Karnal police on Wednesday accused the leader of faking the threat. A case was registered at civil lines police station and a probe was initiated. (HT Photo for representation)

Similarly, BJP’s nominated house member Vishesh Verma, who claims to be the witness during the call, said that the BJP leader Vijay Vedpal faked the call to get security. On the other hand, Vedpal, son of former deputy Vidhan Sabha Speaker Chaudhary Vedpal, refuted the claims.

The leader had on Tuesday filed a complaint, alleging that he received a call from an international number, where the caller threatened that he will bomb him and his family if ₹50 lakh are not paid.

A case was registered at civil lines police station and a probe was initiated. SHO Ram Lal said that during the course of investigation and statements recorded, the threat was found to be false. He said that Vishesh came forward to record his statements.

Speaking to the reporters at the police station, Vishesh said that he was invited by Vedpal for tea at his residence on Monday. “When I reached, his son was also sitting there. Vedpal informed me that he will receive a call from a Pakistan-registered number and asked me to record it. I didn’t know this would happen to me. Now, I have come forward without any pressure to record my statement before the police,” he added.