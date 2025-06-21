Karnal: CM Saini, Ramdev among 1 lakh to be part of state-level Yoga Day celebrations

Atleast 1 lakh yoga practitioners along with Haryana chief minister Nayab Saini and Baba Ramdev and are likely to turn up at the state-level programme for International Yoga Festival in Kurukshetra on Saturday.Former minister of state Subhash Sudha said that the event, which will be held on the banks of Brahmasarovar, will create a new world record under the leadership of CM Saini. SP Nitish Aggarwal said that atleast 2,000 cops from neighbouring districts have been deployed on duty . (HT photo for representation)

Addressing a press conference, Sudha said that all preparations have been made for the event, where more than 1 lakh participants from Patanjali Yogpeeth, Haryana Yoga Aayog and various institutions of the district will take part in this yoga programme.Similarly, DC Neha Singh said that for the programme, the Brahmasarovar complex has been divided into 64 sectors and the fairground into 37 sectors, 1,000 participants will do yoga in each sector.

“A yoga instructor, Patanjali member, policeman, administrative nodal officer, volunteer will be present in each sector, while 31 LED screens have been installed to connect all the participants with the yoga programme, out of which 20 have been installed in the Brahmasarovar complex and 11 in the fairground. 37,000 school students, staff and family members will participate in the yoga program, 40,000 participants will come from Patanjali Yogpeeth and Haryana Yoga Commission and apart from this, about 25,000 people will come from various institutions of the city,” she said.

The DC further said that a temporary arrangement of 100 mobile toilets has been made at the event venue and apart from this, more than 20 permanent toilets are also located around various ghats in the Brahmasarovar complex.

“Live telecast arrangements have been made to broadcast the programme live and to connect with the programme of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Photography-videography will be done with drone cameras at the yoga event venue. Media center has been set up in the auditorium of the KDB office located at Brahmasarovar. Parking arrangements have been made near Kurukshetra University,” she added.

SP Nitish Aggarwal said that atleast 2,000 cops from neighbouring districts have been deployed on duty and several CCTV cameras have also been installed.