Karnal: Govt committed to ‘antyodaya’ inspired by Guru Ravidas’ ideals, says CM Saini

Chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday said that the central and state governments are committed to ‘Antyodaya’ (upliftment of the poorest of the poor) by following the principles of equality, harmony, and social justice of Guru Ravidas. During his address, the CM announced that ownership rights will be granted to Scheduled Caste (SC) people who have been residing in one place for 20 years by formulating a policy. (HT Photo)

He also disclosed that Guru Ravidas Dham will be constructed on five acres of land in Umri, Kurukshetra, at a cost of ₹124 crore and for this, the government has issued tenders worth ₹90 crore in the first phase.

CM Saini was addressing the state-level programme on the 649th birth anniversary of Saint Guru Ravidas organised in Umri, Kurukshetra. At the occasion, the CM was honoured by panchayat minister Krishna Lal Panwar after which Saini also honoured the saints present at the programme.

During his address, the CM announced that ownership rights will be granted to Scheduled Caste (SC) people who have been residing in one place for 20 years by formulating a policy. “Provisions will be brought in the assembly session to ensure that the funds under the SC Component Plan are used only for the SC community. A policy will be formulated in Haryana State Industrial & Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) to provide exemptions for industrial and commercial use,” he added.

Saini also said that the government has constituted the Haryana State Scheduled Castes Commission for the welfare and protection of the rights of SCs. “20% reservation has been provided to SCs in Class I and Class II posts. To fulfill the dream of every poor person having their own roof over their head, 1.56 lakh houses have been provided under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. Under the Chief Minister’s Housing Scheme, plots have been given to more than 27,000 poor families in cities and villages,” the CM added.

Union power minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who was also scheduled to attend the programme, addressed the gathering virtually. Khattar said that some people created mischief about the new UGC rules, which were put on hold by the Supreme Court on Thursday. Cabinet ministers Shyam Singh Rana and Krishan Bedi, Haryana BJP president Mohanlal Badoli, Kurukshetra MP Naveen Jindal, former minister Subhash Sudha and others were also present.