Karnal: Incorporate teachings of saints, gurus in your life, says Khattar

Union minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday said that everyone should assimilate the teachings of saints, great men, sages, and gurus into their lives, which will bring happiness, prosperity, well-being, and inspire social service.

He was addressing the gathering after inaugurating a Clinical Lab and Diagnostic Centre by Karnal Sarbat Da Bhala Charitable Trust at Gurudwara Manji Sahib, which offers multiple body tests at affordable rates.

Trustee Dr SP Singh Oberoi, HSGMC president Jagdish Singh Jhinda, OSD to CM Prabhleen Singh, MLA Jagmohan Anand, mayor Renu Bala Gupta and others were present.

Khattar also inaugurated a trust’s lab in Panipat, part of his parliamentary constituency. The minister said there is no limit to sacrifice and dedication and when a person adopts these principles, life brings everything. He said Dr Oberoi works on this philosophy and has dedicated 96% of his income to serving humanity in education and health, while also helping fellow countrymen in Dubai, where he lives.

The Karnal MP further said the trust has established 150 such labs in 13 states, benefiting people; nearly 2.7 million people had their tests done last year. Dr Oberoi announced that a physiotherapy and a dental centre would also be established at the gurudwara.

The minister later inspected the Maharana Pratap Horticulture University on NH 44 and said the facility plays a vital role in promoting crop diversification in the region. While travelling to Chandigarh, he also met state cabinet minister Anil Vij at his residence and enquired about his health, wishing him good health.

It is noteworthy that doctors have advised Vij to rest due to fractures in both of his legs.