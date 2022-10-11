Karnal man dies in police custody, in-laws booked for murder

: A 32-year-old man, who was detained for allegedly creating ruckus at his estranged wife’s house, has died in the custody of Karnal police under mysterious circumstances.

However, the police have booked his in-laws on charges of murder as they claimed that he was severally beaten up when taken into custody.

Karnal superintendent of police Ganga Ram Punia said that the police have registered an FIR under the section 302 of the IPC on the complaint of victim’s family members against the father, mother and brother of the deceased’s wife. The body has been handed over to the family after post-mortem.

Family members of Vikash, who hails from Karan Vihar in the city, claimed that he died due to injuries sustained after being beaten up by his wife’s kin.

As per the police record, the deceased had married against the will of his wife’s family in August. The couple had eloped and had a court marriage. The girl’s family members had registered a case against Vikash under sections 363 and 365 of the IPC. A few days later, his wife filed a dowry complaint against him and he was booked under section 498A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) of the IPC.

On October 9, Vikash went to his wife’s house where her relatives allegedly beat him up. Soon after getting the information, a police team reached the spot and detained him for creating ruckus at his wife’s house.

Police said that suddenly Vikash’s health deteriorated in police custody and he was rushed to hospital, where the doctor declared him dead.

His family members have accused the police of negligence and demanded action against the cops.