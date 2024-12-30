Karnal man dies in USA; family seeks support to get body to India

A 27-year-old man from Karnal’s Kunjpura village died in New York city of the United States of America reportedly due to heart failure, family said on Monday. The deceased, identified as Manish Ror, had gone to the US in 2022 to lead a better life and financially help his family. (HT File)

His elder brother Karndeep said that they received information from their cousins, who shared a flat with him in New York that Manish had died.

“We were told that Manish had dinner together with them, but after the meal he suddenly started breathing heavily. They called an ambulance and after an hour, we received a call about his death due to heart failure at 4 am on Sunday,” he added.

He further said that Manish worked as a taxi driver for a few months, after which he took over a job at a grocery store but had been unemployed for the last two months.

The family appealed to the government and social organisations to help them repatriate the body for last rites.