Karnal man found murdered

A 34-year-old man was allegedly found with his throat slit in fields near Taraori town of Karnal on Thursday
Police said the family does not suspect anybody as they did not have any enmity with anyone. (IStock)
Published on Nov 26, 2021 01:16 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Karnal

A 34-year-old man was allegedly found with his throat slit in fields near Taraori town of Karnal on Thursday.

Police said deceased Amandeep Singh was a resident of Nilokheri town and was working in a pharmaceutical unit in Karnal. His family told police that he was missing since Wednesday evening and had not returned home.

Gagandeep Singh, father of the deceased, said they searched for him but did not get any clue.

Police said the family does not suspect anybody as they did not have any enmity with anyone.

According to Manoj Kumar, in-charge of Taraori police station, the cause of death can be ascertained after post-mortem. Police have registered an FIR under Section 302 of the IPC and started probe.

