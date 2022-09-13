Karnal man stabbed to death
As per the family members, the incident took place on Sunday night when a fellow villager Sher Singh asked him for tobacco and attacked him when the latter said he does not have it
: A 32-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death by a person in Nalipar village of Karnal district, police said on Monday.
The police said that the deceased has been identified as Vinod Kumar and he was a tractor driver.
As per the family members, the incident took place on Sunday night as Sher Singh, a resident of the same village asked him for tobacco but Vinod said that he did not have it and this agitated Sher Singh, who attacked him.
Singh hit him with an axe and he was taken to KCGMCH where he succumbed to his injuries on Monday.
Kuldeep Singh incharge of Kunjpura police station said that a case has been registered against Sher Singh alias Sheru under section 302 of the IPC.
The body has been handed over to the family members after the postmortem examination.
-
1984 riots: Nation still bleeding, punish SHO who failed to act, says Delhi HC
Observing that the nation was still bleeding from “one of the most unfortunate tragedies”, the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, the Delhi high court on Monday directed the disciplinary authority to issue a fresh order of punishment against a retired police officer, who was charged with the failure of duty and misconduct during the violence.
-
DUSIB launches community-based monitoring of toilets, night shelters
The Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board, the slums management agency of the Delhi government, on Monday launched a community based monitoring of its 195 night shelters, and public toilets used by nearly 2.5 million people daily in Delhi. The inmates in night shelters often hesitate to report problems to managers in person, fearing a reprisal, but this indirect mode of feedback may encourage them to flag problems, DUSIB officials believe.
-
India vs Aus T20 tie in Mohali: Fans return home disappointed amid confusion over ticket sales
Hundreds of fans who arrived at the IS Bindra PCA Stadium on Monday went home disappointed as they were unable to purchase tickets for the India vs Australia T20 game on September 20. The fans were left confused as online ticket sales for all enclosures and blocks, except the student block, started on Monday. For other blocks, tickets can be purchased on the Paytm and Paytm Insider Apps and www.insider.in.
-
MHA recommends CBI probe into Sonali Phogat’s death
The Union home ministry on Monday recommended a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation into the death of BJP leader Sonali Phogat, officials said. The home ministry asked the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) to get the case probed by the CBI, an official privy to the development said. The MHA's move came after Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant wrote to Union home minister Amit Shah requesting a CBI probe into the case.
-
Weapons recovery| Gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria sent to 10-day Mohali police remand
Gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria was produced before the Kharar court on Monday, from where he was sent to 10-day police remand. He was brought on a production warrant from Jalandhar. On Friday, around 4pm, the Kharar police had put up a blockade near a school in the city after a tip-off that a black colored BMW car with illegal weapons was coming from Chandigarh to Kharar.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics