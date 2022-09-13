Karnal man stabbed to death

: A 32-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death by a person in Nalipar village of Karnal district, police said on Monday.

The police said that the deceased has been identified as Vinod Kumar and he was a tractor driver.

As per the family members, the incident took place on Sunday night as Sher Singh, a resident of the same village asked him for tobacco but Vinod said that he did not have it and this agitated Sher Singh, who attacked him.

Singh hit him with an axe and he was taken to KCGMCH where he succumbed to his injuries on Monday.

Kuldeep Singh incharge of Kunjpura police station said that a case has been registered against Sher Singh alias Sheru under section 302 of the IPC.

The body has been handed over to the family members after the postmortem examination.