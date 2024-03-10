 Karnal MP Sanjay Bhatia opens exit points in Panipat - Hindustan Times
Karnal MP Sanjay Bhatia opens exit points in Panipat

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Mar 10, 2024 07:10 AM IST

BJP MP Sanjay Bhatia on Saturday inaugurated exit points on the Panipat elevated corridor on Delhi-Panipat highway to ease traffic congestion in the city.

Panipat city MLA Pramod Vij and deputy commissioner Virender Dahiya were also present. (HT Photo)

The two cuts were started for traffic movement near Khadi Ashram on both sides of the road, allowing vehicles to take flyover at the starting points and exit on service lanes.

Bhatia said that this will provide relief to commuters from traffic jams and two such cuts will soon be opened on Barsat road as well.

Panipat city MLA Pramod Vij and deputy commissioner Virender Dahiya were also present.

