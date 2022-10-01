Karnal police attach properties of eight fraudsters worth 2.59 crore

: The Karnal district police have attached properties worth ₹ 2.59 crore of 8 people from Punjab and Bihar, who were allegedly involved in cases of cheating and fraud.

The police claimed that the accused cheated several people by luring them to open their FD accounts promising them high interest at the time of maturity.

Police said that the properties belong to the accused Malook, Bhupinder, Harpreet, Gurpreet, Saurabh and Mandeep Singh- all residents of Amritsar and Sashi and Mahesh of Bihar, who are presently living in Karnal. The attached properties include moveable and immovable assets, including house, plot, agricultural field, vehicles and cash in bank accounts.

According to the police, a number of people invested their hard-earned money in their fake companies namely Sarvotam Vikash Multi State Housing Cooperative Society Limited, Sarvotam Self growth Nidhi Limited, Sarvotam High-tech Limited, and Sarvotam high-tech Infra Developers Limited. The accused committed a fraud of ₹ 2.41 crore approximately. They had opened their branch in Karnal and also appointed field staff and agents.

Karnal superintendent of police Ganga Ram Punia said that action has been taken under the Haryana Protection of Interest of Depositors in Financial Establishment Act, 2013.

The accused had cheated a dozen poor people living in hutments in sector 33 and a case had already been registered under sections 420, 406, 120B, and 506 of the Indian Penal Code, police said. ENDS