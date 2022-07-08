Karnal reports first Covid death in five months
The Karnal district has reported its first Covid-19 death in five months, taking the total number of fatalities to 597 in the district and 10,628 in the state.
As per information from the district health department, the deceased has been identified as an 83-year-old man from Karnal. He was suffering from hypertension and kidney infection.
He was admitted at the Covid ward of the Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College and Hospital.
Karnal chief medical officer Dr Yogesh Kumar said that the last Covid death was reported in the district in February and that there is no need to panic as the situation is under control.
According to the official data, ten new Covid cases were reported in the district in the past 24 hours, taking the number of active cases to 105 and the total cases to 48,593, while 24 people recovered during the period.
-
Ludhiana | PSPCL official in caught accepting bribe
The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Ludhiana vigilance bureau arrested a revenue accountant of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited for allegedly accepting Rs 10,000 bribe in lieu of transferring the ownership of a tubewell connection. The accused has been identified as Paramjit Singh, who is posted in Lakhowal. Senior superintendent of police (SSP, EOW), vigilance bureau, Surinder Lamba said a Lakhowal resident had lodged a complaint through the anti-corruption helpline of the state government.
-
National industrial corridor programme will help industrialisation and logistics in Haryana: Khattar
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday said that the national industrial corridor programme will help industrialisation and logistics in the state, leading to economic progress not only of the state but also of the country. “It is a matter of pride for Haryana that two major corridors of the country, western economic corridor and eastern economic corridor which are being built will pass through Haryana,” Khatar said.
-
Ludhiana woman booked for availing widow pension despite solemnising second marriage
The Dakha police booked a woman for availing widow pension despite solemnising second marriage after the death of Ranjit Kaur's first husband. The accused has been identified as Ranjit Kaur of Karyal village in Moga. “In 2012, Manpreet Singh had died. After his death, she solemnised a second marriage with Parminder Singh of Karyal on July 6, 2014,” he alleged. The accused is yet to be arrested.
-
Four of family end life by jumping into a canal in Mahendragarh
A couple allegedly ended their life along with their two minor children by jumping into a canal at Surjanwas village in Mahendragarh district, police said on Thursday. Police fished out the bodies of Sandeep, 33, and Sandeep's son Divyansh, 5, on Thursday morning, while that of his wife Deepa, 30, and their daughter Vanshika, 2, were recovered in the evening. The couple belonged to Kheda village in the district.
-
Pune police book former Sena MLA under SC/ST Atrocity Act
The Kondhwa police on Thursday registered an FIR against former Shiv Sena MLA and 20 others including police officer under the Prevention of Atrocities Act, said officials from the Kondhwa police station. The sessions court directed the police to register an FIR after a complainant approached the court. Kondhwa police said that some political parties had called for a 'Bharat Bandh' on October 10, 2021.
