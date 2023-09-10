News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Karnal: Two YouTubers held for blackmailing, extorting 1.80 lakh

Karnal: Two YouTubers held for blackmailing, extorting 1.80 lakh

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Sep 10, 2023 12:10 AM IST

In his police complaint, the victim alleged that the accused ran news channels on social media platforms and they were blackmailing him for the past one year

Police have arrested two YouTubers for allegedly blackmailing and extorting money from a ration depot holder of the district.

HT Image
HT Image

The accused were identified as Azad Sharma and Sanjay Raina, both residents of Karnal.

Complainant Vipin Kumar of Rajiv Puram said the accused extorted 1.80 lakh from him on several occasions by threatening him to get his license cancelled as they have video recordings to prove that he does not follow government guidelines. The accused were demanding 50,000 more and had asked the victim to meet in Sector 13 with the money on Friday.

In his police complaint, the victim alleged that the accused ran news channels on social media platforms and they were blackmailing him for the past one year. The victim also provided audio recordings of the telephonic conversations between him and the accused.

Acting on his complaint, a police team arrested the accused on Friday night and recovered 25,000 from their possession. A case under Sections 419, 384 and 389 of the Indian Penal Code was registered and the accused were taken under three days police remand for further interrogation.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, September 10, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out