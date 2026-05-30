Karnal UHBVN suffers ₹74 lakh loss due to thunderstorm

The Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (UHBVN) in Karnal suffered a loss of ₹74 lakh in damage to infrastructure due to a thunderstorm on Thursday night. In residential areas like Model Town, Sector 32 in the city, poles and trees collapsed on roads and outside houses. (HT File)

Officials said that the storm coupled with light rain led to disruption of power operations as several electricity poles were uprooted and transformers were damaged.

In residential areas like Model Town, Sector 32 in the city, poles and trees collapsed on roads and outside houses. A personal vehicle of former Congress MLA Rakesh Kamboj was also damaged after a pole fell on his car outside his residence in Model Town.

Naseeb Singh, Superintendent Engineer, UHBVN, Karnal said that nearly 200 electricity poles and 84 transformers were damaged in one night in the whole district.

“According to our estimates, a loss of nearly ₹74 lakh occurred to the UHBVN. There was a power outage in several areas and we deployed all available manpower, which restored the supply at the earliest,” he added.

The change in weather brought much needed respite to the residents and the temperature also dropped by 3.4°C as compared to Thursday and recorded at 35.4°C.

The IMD said that there was a fall of 4.7°C in average maximum temperature in the state.

The highest maximum temperature in the state is 39.8°C recorded at Sirsa, followed by Hisar (37.7°C), Faridabad (37.1°C), Jind (36.6°C) and Mahendergarh (36.3°C).

Light to moderate rain was also recorded at Charkhi Dadri, Karnal, Mahendergarh, Hisar and Mewat.