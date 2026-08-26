Karnal: UP man sentenced to life imprisonment for murder

A local court in Kurukshetra on Tuesday convicted a Uttar Pradesh resident for murdering a man working in a brick kiln, sentenced him to life imprisonment, and imposed a fine of ₹30,000. On the basis of witnesses and evidence, the court convicted the accused Prem Singh and sentenced him to life imprisonment and a fine of ₹25,000 under Section 302 of the IPC. (HT File)

The court of Kurukshetra additional district and sessions judge sentenced Prem Singh, a resident of Badaun in UP.

Kurukshetra district attorney said that in his statement to the police on April 2, 2023, Shivkumar alias Guddu, a resident of Raebareli in UP said that he worked as a labourer in Patiala, Punjab.

Shivkumar said that his father, Sukhram had been working at Laxmandas’s Mathana kiln in Kurukshetra for approximately four to five months.

“On April 1, 2023, at around 8 pm, he called his father to inquire about his well-being. His father and several other individuals were drinking alcohol and talking loudly. His father stated that he was with Prem from Badaun and Sanjay of Shahjahanpur, who also worked at the same kiln. They were abusing him over some issue,” the complainant said in a statement.

He further said that on the morning of April 2, 2023, he received a call from the Mathana kiln, informing him that someone had murdered his father, Sukhram.

Based on his statement, a murder case was registered at Thanesar Sadar Police Station and an investigation was initiated. After which CIA-1 team arrested Prem Singh accused of murdering Sukhram on April 6 and later a challan was presented before a court.

On August 25, while hearing the case regularly, the court of additional district and sessions judge, on the basis of witnesses and evidence, convicted the accused Prem Singh and sentenced him to life imprisonment and a fine of ₹25,000 under Section 302 of the IPC, and in case of non-payment of fine, an additional simple imprisonment of 3 months, and under Section 201, to 1 year rigorous imprisonment and a fine of ₹5,000, and in case of non-payment of fine, an additional simple imprisonment of 1 month.