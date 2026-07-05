Karnal: Roadways bus stolen from Charkhi Dadri, recovered in Rajasthan

A Haryana roadways bus was allegedly stolen from the Charkhi Dadri bus stand late Friday night. A Haryana roadways bus was allegedly stolen from the Charkhi Dadri bus stand late Friday night. (HT File)

The vehicle belonging to the Loharu bus depot was traced using its FASTag and recovered in the Chittorgarh district of Rajasthan by local police.

According to police, around 8.53pm, the bus had stopped for a night halt at the Charkhi Dadri bus stand. An unidentified person reportedly drove the bus away after which the driver and conductor alerted roadways officials, who then informed the police. No passenger was on board the bus during the incident.

Roadways officials said they acted promptly; they tracked the vehicle through its FASTag as it crossed multiple toll plazas, finding its movement toward Rajasthan.

The bus was eventually located and stopped in Chittorgarh district, where police were also informed.

Charkhi Dadri City police station in-charge Chandra Shekhar said a police team was dispatched after the complaint and constant coordination with Chittorgarh’s Chandoria police station led to the bus’s recovery.